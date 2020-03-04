Most coronavirus patients in nearly all Chinese regions recover, says health official

“As of March 3, the share of those who recovered from diseases caused by the coronavirus in Wuhan reached 50.2% and 76.8% in [counties] of the Hubei province, while in other Chinese regions the number of those who recovered is 87.3%,” the official said, according to the China Central Television.

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. More than 87% patients in all Chinese regions, except for the Hubei province in central China, have recovered from diseases caused by the novel coronavirus, a spokesman at the National Health Commission Mi Feng told a news conference on Wednesday.

“In Wuhan, Hubei and across the entire country the percentage of those who have recovered from the coronavirus has been on the rise over the past 19 days,” Mi Feng said.

In the past 24 hours, the number of recovered coronavirus patients has reached nearly 25,000 out of some 49,500. In Hubei, some 38,500 out of 67,300 patients have recovered.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Besides China, major coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy. More than 70 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

In China, which accounts for the majority of the novel coronavirus cases, the death toll is nearing 3,000, while almost 80,000 people have been infected and another 50,000 have recovered. According to the WHO, the number of coronavirus sufferers outside China has exceeded 10,500 and more than 160 have died.