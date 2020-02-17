MSM Getting Ahead Of Stories, Panic, It’s Going To Be A Very Hot [Spring/Summer] – Episode 2099

SPREAD THE WORD

The USMCA is going to bring the jobs back to the US that NAFTA stole, Lt. Gov says this is a huge victory for Texas. This is a huge victory for the US. The MSM warned us first, then the IMF, the Fed, The ECB and now the WTO, this latest event could hurt the global economy. But the big question is, is it, the fear push is not working. The China trade deal is something the [CB] and Globalist do not want, their plan has been exposed. The [DS]/MSM are pushing new stories to get ahead of what is coming, this will fail. The MSM/[DS] are prepared and ready to spin the truth, but this will fail. Barr needed the correct optics and now we see why, the MSM/[DS] are pushing their list of "officials" who say Barr should resign, this is meaningless, this is for show, it is not a grass roots uprising of officials. The Patriots are now moving in for the kill, the attacks, the stories, the officials the events are going to increase, it is going to be a long hot spring and summer.

Current News – 02.17.2020

Economy

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Trump’s trade deals are a huge victory for Texas

USMCA will undo decades of damage by NAFTA.

Phase one of the new trade deal with China will put an end to years of unfair Chinese trade practices, protect American intellectual property, and open new markets for American farmers and manufacturers. By committing to purchase at least $250 billion in goods from American manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and other industries, China will finally start sending money back into the U.S.

The USMCA will undo decades of damage brought on by the North American Free Trade Agreement. The new agreement will create over 176,000 new American jobs and promote fairer wages, providing a nearly $70 billion boost to the U.S. economy. Manufacturing workers in the U.S. would receive the largest gains in new jobs, wages, and exports, another big win for blue-collar Texans. Texas’ agriculture industry will see exports rise significantly as new markets in Canada and Mexico open.

Source: dallasnews.com

WTO gives somber goods trade outlook, sees virus threat

Growth of global trade in goods is likely to remain weak in early 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Monday, adding that the below-trend performance could become even worse due to the new coronavirus.

Source: reuters.com

State-Backed Economist Says China Must Delay Trade-Deal Commitments China is trying to delay its commitment to purchase an additional $200 billion in American goods and services, even as Beijing ends restrictions on importing American agricultural products like poultry and soybeans.

state-backed economist is urging Beijing to invoke ‘force majeur’.

The US and China included a ‘force majeur’ clause in the deal that read: “In the event that a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event outside the control of the parties delays a party from timely complying with its obligations under this agreement, the parties shall consult with each other.

the US will most likely not accept a delay without some kind of negotiation: Source: zerohedge.com

Political/Rights

Federal prosecutors weighing new charges that would bring Parnas investigation closer to Giuliani: report



Prosecutors are weighing charges against Parnas and at least one of his business partners on misleading investors for Fraud Guarantee, a company co-founded by Parnas that paid Giuliani $500,000, people familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The payment to Giuliani came around the time that Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman began aiding Giuliani, President Trump Joe Biden



Source: thehill.com

FBI Raids James Biden-Tied Business

FBI agents last month raided the home of the CEO of a bankrupt hospital chain and one of its hospitals in Pennsylvania in new signs of trouble for a company central to accusations of influence-peddling by James Biden, brother of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The federal investigation was disclosed in documents filed this month by the acting U.S. trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case of Florida-based Americore Holdings, which is in the business of acquiring and managing rural hospitals.

The filing in Kentucky by the federal trustee, Paul A. Randolph, seeks the appointment of a trustee specifically to oversee the bankruptcy case, or otherwise the dismissal of the firm’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors. It said the company’s CEO, Grant White, had “grossly mismanaged” his business; “has not operated the hospitals in a manner that is consistent with public safety”; and “improperly siphoned money from the Debtors for his personal benefit.”

The firm declared bankruptcy in December. On Jan. 29, the court documents say, the FBI raided White’s home at a location unspecified and, the next day, one of its hospitals, Ellwood City Medical Center in Pennsylvania. A week later a Kentucky court granted a motion to remove White as CEO.

The federal trustee’s filing did not mention the younger brother of the current Democratic presidential candidate. This past summer, however, James Biden and White were named in a lawsuit alleging fraud, along with Biden’s partner, hedge fund manager Michael Lewitt.

Source: realclearinvestigations.com

EXCLUSIVE: ’60 Minutes’ Pushes Complete BS on the American Public Again in a Shoddy Crowdstrike Segment While Smearing President Trump and The Gateway Pundit

Last night 60 Minutes attacked President Donald Trump

The news magazine claimed Crowdstrike was correct in assessing that the DNC was hacked by Russians in 2016. But all they offer as proof is hearsay and weak arguments.

the FBI didn’t physically examine the DNC servers because CrowdStrike gave the bureau copies of the data from the servers.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

WikiLeaks Locked Out of Twitter Account One Week Before Julian Assange’s Extradition Hearing Begins

WikiLeaks has been locked out of their Twitter account just one week before Julian Assange’s extradition hearing is scheduled to begin in the UK.

WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson tweeted that “all attempts to get it reopened via regular channels have been unsuccessful. It has been impossible to reach a human at twitter to resolve the issue.”

WikiLeaks twitter account has been locked, shortly before Assange extradition hearing. All attempts to get it reopened via regular channels have been unsuccessful. It has been impossible to reach a human at twitter to resolve the issue. Can someone fix this?@twittersupport @jack — Kristinn Hrafnsson (@khrafnsson) February 17, 2020

WikiLeaks social media admins received an automated email saying that they needed to reset their password to regain access, but were not able to do so. They were unsure about the reason for the email in the first place — whether it was a glitch from Twitter, a targeted effort, or a hack.

Assange’s extradition hearing is scheduled to begin on February 24

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 28 Dec 2019 – 1:23:27 PM

DNC server(s).

Crowdstrike.

Did Russia ‘break-in’ to DNC server(s)?

Why did FBI accept ‘indirect’ evidence re: DNC server(s) ‘hack”break-in’ by Crowdstrike [Ukraine]?

Why didn’t FBI ‘directly’ investigate DNC server(s) [in-hand]?

Download speed internal data DL vs remote? [1]

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/01/02/assange_to_hannity_our_source_was_not_the_russian_government.html📁

[1]

How does one provide content to WL ?

>comp-to-comp

>person-to-person [1]

Personal comms [secured] prior to release? [1]

The (Source(s)):

>Feeder [1]

>Recipient [1]

Interning for the DNC can be deadly.

Does Crowdstrike possess ‘gov_capablity’ to trace ‘break-in’ route(s)?

Does Crowdstrike possess ‘gov_capability’ re: foreign intercepts?

Possible to layer/insert code [Crowdstrike] to designate intruder [intended target]?

NSA data_bridge DNC -Crowdstrike [bulk data collection]

Matters of National Security [Highest Levels].

FISA is only the beginning.

The hole is DEEP.

Q server(s).Crowdstrike.Did Russia ‘break-in’ toserver(s)?Why didaccept ‘indirect’ evidence re:server(s) ‘hack”break-in’ by CrowdstrikeWhy didn’t‘directly’ investigateserver(s)Download speed internal datavs remote?How does one provide content to>comp-to-comp>person-to-personPersonal commsprior to release?The (Source(s)):>Feeder>RecipientInterning for thecan be deadly.Does Crowdstrike possess ‘gov_capablity’ to trace ‘break-in’ route(s)?Does Crowdstrike possess ‘gov_capability’ re: foreign intercepts?Possible to layer/insert codeto designate intruderdata_bridge-CrowdstrikeMatters of National Securityis only the beginning.The hole is DEEP.

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 28 Dec 2019 – 1:30:29 PM

Anonymous 28 Dec 2019 – 1:28:43 PM Screen Shot 2019-12-28 at 19.28.12.png >>7643842

first decisive findings, made public in the paper dated July 9, concerned the volume of the supposedly hacked material and what is called the transfer rate—the time a remote hack would require. The metadata established several facts in this regard with granular precision: On the evening of July 5, 2016, 1,976 megabytes of data were downloaded from the DNC ’s server. The operation took 87 seconds. This yields a transfer rate of 22.7 megabytes per second.These statistics are matters of record and essential to disproving the hack theory. No Internet service provider, such as a hacker would have had to use in mid-2016, was capable of downloading data at this speed. Compounding this contradiction, Guccifer claimed to have run his hack from Romania, which, for numerous reasons technically called delivery overheads, would slow down the speed of a hack even further from maximum achievable speeds. 📁 first decisive findings, made public in the paper dated July 9, concerned the volume of the supposedly hacked material and what is called the transfer rate—the time a remote hack would require. The metadata established several facts in this regard with granular precision: On the evening of July 5, 2016, 1,976 megabytes of data were downloaded from the’s server. The operation took 87 seconds. This yields a transfer rate of 22.7 megabytes per second.These statistics are matters of record and essential to disproving the hack theory. No Internet service provider, such as a hacker would have had to use in mid-2016, was capable of downloading data at this speed. Compounding this contradiction, Guccifer claimed to have run his hack from Romania, which, for numerous reasons technically called delivery overheads, would slow down the speed of a hack even further from maximum achievable speeds. https://www.thenation.com/article/a-new-report-raises-big-questions-about-last-years-dnc-hack/

To the men and women of DOJ/FBI: do NOT resign, stay strong, in all your actions be true to the oath you have sworn, report wrongdoing. The era of Trump and Barr will pass-their slander, insults and corrupt acts will end. We – the American people – respect & believe in you. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 16, 2020

U.S. Attorney John Durham is reviewing “three important things” in his investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation, according former Rep. Trey Gowdy.

“He’s looking at three things — the factual predicate for this Russia investigation. And I’m not talking about the summer of 2016. I’m talking about stuff that happened in late 2015 and early 2016,”

“Remember, the DOJ and the FBI told Paul Ryan and Devin Nunes and myself repeatedly and exclusively that nothing happened before June of 2016. No payments were made, no contacts with the Trump campaign,” he added, referring back to his time as a lead GOP investigator in Congress. “I’m sure John Durham is looking to see whether or not that’s true.”

Two other areas of interest Gowdy pointed out were alleged government surveillance abuses in targeting a member of the Trump 2016 campaign and the January 2017 intelligence assessment on Russian election interference.

“He’s also looking at the FISA process and misrepresentations made to the FISA court,” the former federal prosecutor said. “I think he’s also looking at that ICA, that intelligence community assessment, that John Brennan got done towards the end of the Barack Obama tenure, to make sure whether or not that was thoroughly investigated and whether or not all the right information made its way into that ICA.”

“If something did happen, then either the FBI misrepresented facts to us, or it wasn’t the FBI, it was another agency that was doing it. Both of those are important to know. And John Durham, I hope, is going to be able to answer that question,” Gowdy said. Source: washingtonexaminer.com Alan Dershowitz: George Soros Asked Barack Obama to Investigate Undisclosed Person Alan Dershowitz said that billionaire left-wing financier George Soros told then-President Barack Obama to investigate someone.

Dershowitz would not identify who, precisely, the target of the investigation was, but said that the name would soon emerge in in a lawsuit that had yet to be filed. Source: breitbart.com Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 23 Jan 2020 – 5:24:26 PM https://oig.justice.gov/press/2019/2019-12-09.pdf📁

Worth remembering.

The day the public learned [4] FISAs?

Dec 9, 2019.

[Anons: August 31, 2018]

The day the public learned illegal SURV (targeting) of Page (2)?

January 23, 2020.

[-Cruz]

Important markers to remember.

Watch the news.

Q Worth remembering.The day the public learnedFISAs?Dec 9, 2019.The day the public learned illegal(targeting) of Page (2)?January 23, 2020.Important markers to remember.Watch the news. Lawmakers Introduce Bill That Would Stop Grants to Sanctuary States That Give Drivers Licenses to Illegal Immigrants House and Senate Republicans have introduced legislation that would block certain federal funds from sanctuary states that allow illegal aliens to obtain drivers licenses.

The Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act would stop Justice Department (DOJ) grants that are a top source of federal criminal justice funding for states.



The legislation would target states that “defy federal immigration enforcement or that allow illegal aliens to get driver licenses without proof of lawful presence” and those that “prohibit or restrict a local or State government entity or official from collecting or sending to or receiving from the Department of Homeland Security immigration enforcement information.”

T he NCSL reports that fifteen states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain drivers licenses. These states—California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington—issue a license if an applicant provides certain documentation, such as a foreign birth certificate, foreign passport, or consular card and evidence of current residency in the state.

“In 2019, New Jersey, New York and Oregon became the most recent states to enact legislation extending drivers licenses and identification cards to those without proof of lawful presence,” their report noted. Source: thegatewaypundit.com ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Shelved by Virginia Senate Committee The “assault weapons” ban that passed the Democrat-controlled Virginia House of Delegates last week was shelved by the Senate’s Judiciary Committee. the committee voted 10-5 to shift the legislation–HB 961–to the 2021 legislation session.

Source: breitbart.com

Geopolitical/Police State

War

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and other Democratic senators had a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jahad Zarif during the Munich Security Conference last week

Such a meeting would mean Murphy had done the type of secret coordination with foreign leaders to potentially undermine the U.S. government that he accused Trump officials of doing as they prepared for Trump’s administration. In February 2017, Murphy demanded investigations of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn because he had a phone call with his counterpart-to-be in Russia.

“Unless it was authorized by the president or secretary of state, conducting independent foreign policy sends mixed signals to our adversaries,”

A State Department official who spoke on background said that the State Department was not aware of any side meetings with Iranian officials that Murphy was engaged in. Source: thefederalists.com

Q

3868 Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: 31bd84 No.8163987

Feb 17 2020 12:26:39 (EST) NEW https://twitter.com/KarluskaP/status/1229415548938833920 The Secret Tarmac Meeting- What happens when Loretta Lynch can no longer provide legal cover for the Clinton’s? Tarmac meetings_END Q. # TheMoreYouKnow

https://www.justice.gov/file/1071991/download A Review of Various Actions by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice in Advance of the 2016 Election

[Pg 203]

“The OPA Supervisor said that he later learned that former President Clinton’s Secret Service detail had contacted Lynch’s FBI security detail and let them know that the former President wanted to meet with Lynch. Although Lynch’s staff was supposed to receive notice of such requests, witnesses told us that they were not informed of the request from former President Clinton.”

Coordination? The meeting between then Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton in Lynch’s jet on a tarmac at Phoenix airport on June 27, 2016, would have remained a secret if not discovered by a local news crew.

Date of tarmac meeting? June 27, 2016

Date of [ HRC ] investigation END announcement? Corney Announces = NO Charges Against [HRC]July 5, 2016

1 + 1 = 2

It’s going to be a very hot [spring/summer].

Q

Does anybody really believe that Bill Clinton and the U.S.A.G. talked only about “grandkids” and golf for 37 minutes in plane on tarmac? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2016

Q !A6yxsPKia. 9 Aug 2018 – 10:27:00 PM [WH [Hussein][VJ][DM][JB][RE][[[JK]]][SP][KM]]←—-→[HRC/DNC] [ C_A [JB][CLAS1-5]]( NSA – play/reveal TT ) ^^ [ DNI [JC]] ^^ ^^^^^ ^^ [ DOJ [LL][SY][BO-CS(UK)][DL][PS][DL][JC][MM][RB]]←——–→[BC]* ^^^^^ [ FBI [JC][AM][JR][MS][BP][PS][LP][JB][MK][JC][SM][TG][KC]]←————→[[HRC][BC][HA][CM]………][FAKE NEWS] ^^^^ [NO NAME][MEDIA – [JB][JC] LEAKS—→POTUS Daily Brief/FBI] ^^^^ [FUSION GPS](Shell2)←——–( CS )——-→[NO NAME] [PERKINS COIE](Shell2) ^^^^^ [WASH FREE BEACON](Shell1) ^^^^^^ [[HRC][JP][RM]/DNC[DWS]/[JC]]←—–→[ UK PM/ MI 6/SIS[SPY ACTIV]]←—→[CS] *Tarmac (final meeting – no charges/drop = supreme court) *Go-Between(s) (meetings 1-4) Hussein (3) NAT SEC ORDERS OFFICIAL (POTUS CAN DECLAS)(Bottom-to-top (see now))( FBI /DOJ to expand fast) FISA apps FALSE activate domestic spy campaign ( UK assist – feed to C_A (cannot operate domestically)( JB ) They NEVER thought she would lose. Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020 A historical look back….. WHERE DID THE ALMOST TRILLION

DOLLARS OF STIMULUS MONEY GO? The 2009 story of a Globalist/American

laundering scheme that ripped off you and me

🇺🇸@realDonaldTrump #KAG #PANIC pic.twitter.com/cecuyuF41q — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@michaelbeatty3) December 27, 2019 Q !CbboFOtcZs 20 May 2018 – 1:46:10 PM PAIN.jpg Follow the PEN.

Think timing.

Coincidence?

The attacks will only get worse.

They are losing [all] control.

Q

from x22report.com