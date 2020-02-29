MSM Peddling Fake News About Trump Calling Virus A 'Hoax'

The MSM (and its many tentacles) has been lying about President Trump calling the new coronavirus a hoax – when it’s obvious from his comments that he was referring to media criticism of his administration’s response to the disease.

“They tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia,” Trump told a Charleston, SC crowd as he relayed a discussion with an adviser.

“They tried the impeachment hoax. They tried anything, they tried it over and over since he got in…. and this is their new hoax,” Trump said.

Here’s the video clip. Any honest observer can tell that the hoax he’s referring to is the way the left and media have weaponized the cororavirus against him, not the coronavirus itself. This is unambiguous. pic.twitter.com/iECckVU73K — Jeff Giesea🦚 (@jeffgiesea) February 29, 2020

And now, here’s MSNBC’s Brian Williams and guest Michael Moore peddling fake news about what Trump said:

Watch MSNBC spread false disinformation about 2020 frontrunner Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/D5qQfHDorq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, this lie has spread faster than the disease. The Washington Post‘s Dana Milbank wrote in a tweet with 65,000 ‘likes’ as of this writing “Remember this moment: Trump, in South Carolina, just called the coronavirus a “hoax.”“

Everyone from Bill Kristol to Ted Lieu is spinning this as if Trump was saying that the corovirus itself is a hoax. Even Politico is jumping in. “At what point does this constitute a disinformation campaign, as opposed to media spin?” is a question we should all be asking. pic.twitter.com/HNDQUKvGhs — Jeff Giesea🦚 (@jeffgiesea) February 29, 2020

Milbank and others have been called out for the fake news regarding their latest hoax:

The coronavirus hoax breakdown: I was at the rally Trump called the Democrats comments on his handling the new hoax – the AP also called them out on this Not the virus itself Left-wing activists are distorting this — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 29, 2020

He called the political lies about the virus by people like yourself a hoax. And you are proving him correct. — Tony Heller (@Tony__Heller) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, adding to the politicization of this deadly disease, resistance ‘journalists’ are now referring to COVID-19 as “Trumpvirus.”

At least two New York Times columnists, Collins and Krugman, now referring to coronavirus as ‘Trumpvirus.’ pic.twitter.com/Vpox4az0fs — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 29, 2020

First Trump’s coronavirus travel ban was racist. Now his administration isn’t doing enough. And all the while the anti-Trump media is using any opportunity they can – including by lying – to twist this into any hope of unseating Trump in November.

