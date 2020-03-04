MSU shows best results in history in QS World University Rankings by Subject

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Moscow State University (MSU) has achieved the best results in history in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, the university’s press service said on Wednesday.

“The MSU has achieved the best result in history, making it in the top-100 best universities in the world in four out of five broader subject areas and in 13 disciplines,” the press service said.

The press service added that the MSU was among the top-50 best universities in the world, ranking 21st in Natural Sciences and 47th in Arts & Humanities. In separate disciplines, the MSU ranked 24th in Linguistics, 33rd in Physics & Astronomy, 34th in Modern Languages, 43rd in Mathematics, 45th in Hospitality & Leisure Management.

MSU Rector Viktor Sadovnichy said that Moscow State University has traditionally ranked rather high in international rankings in the last several years.

“Another QS Rankings by Subject confirm both the sustainable development of the university and the attention that we give to training specialists. Natural Sciences faculties and departments have received deservedly high marks, linguistic departments have improved their international positions, physicists and mathematicians have demonstrated good results. The university’s work in Social Sciences & Management, as well as in Engineering & Technology, has not been left unnoticed by foreign experts as well,” Sadovnichy said.

He added that the rankings “allow to effectively position the largest university in the country in the global educational space.”

The press service of the MSU said that the university made it on the top-200 in such disciplines as Architecture, English Language & Literature, Pharmacy & Pharmacology, Earth & Marine Sciences, Geography, Materials Science, Business & Management Studies, Communications & Media Studies, Economics & Econometrics, Education & Training, Politics & International Studies, Sociology, Statistics & Operational Research.