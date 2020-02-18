Munich Conference Further Exposes Huge Divide Between Trump and the Washington Swamp

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, fresh from orchestrating the impeachment—the last phase of the three-year campaign to overthrow the U.S. government—exposed herself as a full-fledged neocon during her appearance at the Munich Security Conference this weekend, where her rabid attack on China was totally in sync with the equally rabid attack on China from Secretary of State Pompeo at the same forum. Demanding that the world stop using Huawei technology—and by implication all Chinese technology—Pelosi denounced President Xi Jinping for undermining American “democratic values, human rights, economic independence and national security.”

Pompeo used the same psychotic phrases, essentially lifted from the 70-year-old speeches of Joe McCarthy’s Red Scare hysteria: “China is increasingly trying to co-opt officials at the state and local level…. They’re trying to affect not only our federal level but our state and local officials as well. And this is happening all across Europe and, indeed, all across the world.”

One cannot help but recall the words of Commander Jack D. Ripper in the brilliant film “Dr. Strangelove”: “I can no longer sit back and allow Communist infiltration, Communist indoctrination, Communist subversion, and the international Communist conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids.”

Pelosi and Pompeo demonstrate here that there is no fundamental difference between the Democrat side of “the swamp” and the Republican side, which has stood in the way of President Donald Trump’s clearly stated intention to end the regime change wars and establish friendly relations with China and Russia. Recall what he said just last month at the Davos Economic Forum: “Our relationship with China, right now, has probably never been better. We went through a very rough patch, but it’s never, ever been better. My relationship with President Xi is an extraordinary one. He’s for China; I’m for the U.S. But other than that, we love each other.”

This issue can and must be resolved, immediately, or the combination of the escalating economic-strategic confrontation between the United States and China and Russia, and the impending explosion of the out-of-control financial bubble across the entire U.S.-European banking sector, will drive the world to a war that would certainly end civilization as we know it.

As to Pelosi and the Democrats, that part of the problem is being addressed aggressively. Not only did the coup-attempt fail thus far, both with the Russiagate hoax and the impeachment charade, but President Trump and his Attorney General are taking action to expose and prosecute the Obama Administration operatives who served the British intelligence officials’ effort to overthrow the government of Donald Trump. AG Barr is also moving to correct the illegal prosecutions of innocents in the Mueller witch-hunt, including Roger Stone and Gen. Michael Flynn. The Democratic Party is in a state of disintegration, desperately hoping that the green fascist billionaire Michael Bloomberg can bail them out of their self-imposed collapse.

But Pompeo and his neocon cohorts within the Trump Administration are due to be exposed and removed from office. Pompeo has turned himself into a would-be colonial lord, touring South America, Africa, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, all with the same message—break relations with China and Russia or face the full weight of American sanctions, regime-change subversion, and even military destruction, with the same results as those imposed by George Bush and Barack Obama in Iraq, Libya and Syria.

Trump needed the Republican Party leaders to block the crazy Democrats in the impeachment trial. This is not the case for the November election, since Trump directly communicates with the American people through his huge rallies and his Twitter exchanges, bypassing the controlled corporate media. He can finish the job of draining the swamp by adding Pompeo to the list that already includes John Bolton, Generals Mattis and Kelly, Dan Coats and others.

The LaRouche movement mobilization of the population to back such a cleansing, while also building an expanding constituency in the U.S. for the President to adopt the full LaRouche program, is the necessary and sufficient means to reverse the danger of sleepwalking into global war and economic depression, and to set in motion a truly global economic and cultural Renaissance. We call on President Trump to exonerate Lyndon LaRouche, as the surest means of unleashing that Renaissance—provoking the minds of the world citizens to the power of reason.

from https://larouchepac.com/20200217/munich-conference-further-exposes-huge-divide-between-trump-and-washington-swamp