Muslim immigrants destroy Greek Orthodox Church in Lesbos

Migrant invaders earlier this week trashed a Greek orthodox church on the island of Lesbos.

A mob of over 500 migrants made their way down to the port of Mytilini from the infamous Moria camp on Monday, the Greek City Times reports.

Before getting too far, the mob was confronted by members of MAT (Tactical Police) who attempted to block their path. To continue moving forward toward their destination, the mob of migrants began hurling stones at the Greek police.

Greek police responded to the aggressive behavior with tear gas and flash grenades.

The Greek City Times has released photos of the church that had been absolutely trashed, with its’ alters having been knocked over, pictures ripped from the walls, and threw debris everywhere.

As Voice of Europe reported earlier this week, the Greek government announced that it’s preparing itself for 150,000 additional migrant invaders to try and reach the Greek island of Lesbos in the Eastern Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast.

On Monday, Katherimerini reported that over 1,000 migrants have landed on the Greek islands in the Eastern Aegean in the last 24 hours alone.

On the same day, Voice of Europe reported that the Turkish regime leader said that his government had no intention of stopping the relentless westward flow of migrants toward continental Europe, warning that “millions” would soon be headed toward the EU.

