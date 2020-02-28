Muslim massacre in Indian capital draws global condemnation

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday urged Indian Prime Minister Modi’s extreme right-wing government to stop “anti-Muslim violence” and the desecration of Islamic places of worship in the country. The OIC statement came as the death toll in ongoing riots in India’s capital New Delhi climbed to 38, with nearly 200 injured.

“OIC condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties,” read the statement. It expressed condolences to the families of victims of the “heinous acts” and demanded the perpetrators be brought to justice. “The OIC calls on Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice, and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country,” the 57-member organization said.

Clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters started on Sunday and have devolved into communal violence. President Erdogan Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hit out Thursday against massacres of Muslims in India after communal violence in New Delhi. India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus,” President Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara. He accused the mobs attacking Muslims of hurting children studying in private tuition centres with “metal sticks as if to kill” them. “How will these people make global peace possible? It is impossible. When making speeches — since they have a large population — they say ‘we are strong’ but that is not strength,” Erdogan added.

Bernie Sanders

A day after US lawmakers reacted sharply to violence in the Indian capital, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders accused US President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights. Slamming US president, Sanders said Trump’s statement regarding the violence in New Delhi during his India visit was a “failure of leadership”. Asked about incidents of violence during his India visit, US president had said, “As far as the individual attacks, I heard about it, but I didn’t discuss that with him (Modi). That’s up to India.”

Reacting to the issue, Sanders on Wednesday tweeted, “Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying ‘That’s up to India’. This is a failure of leadership on human rights.”

Sanders is second Democratic presidential nominee after Senator Elizabeth Warren to speak against violence over CAA in New Delhi. Apart from the Democratic presidential candidate, other influential senators too expressed concern over the developments on Wednesday.”We are alarmed by the recent violence in New Delhi. We continue to support an open dialogue on issues of significant concern in order to advance our vital long-term relationship,” Senator Mark Warner from Democratic Party and John Cornyn from GOP said.

Protests in US cities against Delhi violence

Protests have been planned in the 4 US cities of Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco and New York on Friday against the violence in New Delhi. The protests have been organized by South Asian Students Against Fascism under the banner of “Emergency! Stop State Sanctioned Violence in India”, American Bazaar said in the report. Participants will gather in front of Indian consulates in the four cities. In recent months the group has staged protest demonstrations in London also.

US, France, Russia issue alert

US, France and Russia have issued a security alert for their citizens in the national capital after violent clashes in northeast Delhi in the last couple of days. US Embassy in New Delhi in its security advisory asked the US citizens in India to “exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations” in North-East Delhi and “avoid all areas where protests are being held”. After the US, France and Russia also issued similar security advisories to their citizens who are presently in India.

Four burnt mosques in 48 hours

This week’s attack on the Masjid Maula Baksh mosque in Ashok Nagar, barely weeks after the BJP suffered a landslide defeat in Delhi state elections, has crystallized what is seen as a now well-trodden path for Modi and his home minister Amit Shah, Huffington Post said. On Wednesday, as the city continued to burn albeit on a lower flame, HuffPost India visited riot-hit neighborhoods to find rioters had burnt and vandalised at least 3 mosques and one shrine, or mazaar, in Ashok Nagar, Gokalpuri and Chand Bagh. Maulana Baksh mosque and Chand mosque in Ashok Nagar, the Jamia Arabia Madinatul Uloom mosque in Golakpuri, and the mazaar in Chand Bagh. This is not an exhaustive list; a report in The Wire noted that a fourth mosque had been burnt in Mustafabad.

The Wire was the first publication to confirm the attack in Ashok Nagar. The attacks on the mosques make clear that, irrespective of impression that the clashes in the national capital were between those in support of or opposition to the controversial new CAA, violence still simmering in New Delhi has assumed shape of an outright communal riot, Huffington report said, adding: These attacks on religious sites concretely establish how repeated speeches and incitement by ruling BJP has turned CAA and rumors of a proposed NRC as a means to whip up Hindu sentiment against spectre of foreign Muslim infiltrators, at a time when economic growth has ground to a standstill and Modi government looks increasingly short of answers.

US commission on religious freedom concerned

US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has said that Delhi violence, in which over 38 people were killed, was specifically targeted against the Muslims. Expressing “grave concern over the ongoing violence taking place in Delhi”, USCIRF in a statement said that as President Donald Trump”s inaugural visit to India winds down, northeast Delhi has been rocked by deadly rioting, with reports of violence and mobs specifically targeting Muslims.

