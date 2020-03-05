My (Brief) Letter to the New York Times

Considering the Times’ stunningly biased editorial stance in opposition to Senator Sanders, who (according to polls) is supported by about half the population of this country, may I suggest something? Perhaps your motto should not be “All the News That’s Fit to Print”, but “We Enforce the Status Quo. Don’t Like It? You Know Where to Go”

All the best,

from https://www.opednews.com/articles/My-Brief-Letter-to-the-N-by-Al-Hirschfield-Bernie-Sanders_Bernie-Sanders-2016-Presidential-Candidate_Bernie-Sanders-Endorsements_Bernie-Sanders-Presidential-Campaign-200305-86.html