My Letter about Super Tuesday, Texas Vote Suppression and Bernie's Path Forward, in USA Today 3/5/20

Rachel Maddow coverage on Jim Crow style voter suppression in Texas on Super Tuesday, so far uninvestigated and unadjudicated, bound at this point to go on and on.

My editorial page letter, albeit edited and lightly reworded, about Super Tuesday and other matters, appears in USA Today 3/5/20. Despite the editing, I am grateful to USA Today’s Editorial page editors to be able share my concerns with their 4.4 million readers.

[They took out the most cutting edge news part about Texas closing hundreds of polling places for Super Tuesday, especially in areas with high African American and Hispanic voters, how this created enormous delays, and how this is just more Jim Crow voter suppression in the South, but in my original submission, I did ask the editorial staff to look into all of that, so there may be more to read in the near future. Texas has the worst voter suppression in the USA, as far as I have been able to determine, and they get away with it with obvious total impunity and total immunity.]

Inspired and alarmed by Super Tuesday: Reader views Voters in 14 states put Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead (with Biden taking more states) creating tension over the two candidates.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/readers/2020/03/04/inspired-and-alarmed-super-tuesday-reader-views/4957663002/

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has integrity, and his efforts to reach solutions have earned my respect. Perhaps they can earn yours, too, with an endorsement (by this newspaper).

In the wake of Super Tuesday results, I am alarmed that so many Americans have been oblivious and indifferent to Biden’s flaws.

As a senator, Biden supported former President George W. Bush’s Iraq War, and he took a controversial stance on busing.

He has also admitted to compromising with racist members of Congress. (here there is a link to a NY Times article about Biden hobnobbing with two segregationist Senators, cited at the end of this OpEdNews article), but I brought up South Carolina’s Senator Strom Thurmond (the only KKK member of the US Senate that I know of, anyway”.but that was too direct for USA Today, it appears)

Voters have been led to believe that centrist Democrats who worked with Obama must be OK.

In polls that compare Democratic candidates’ chances of beating Trump, it’s Sanders who wins a good amount of them. (USA Today Editors saw fit to take out my statistic of 67 out of the 75 polls that have Bernie vs. Trump beating Trump)

