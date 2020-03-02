My Qualifications

I wear my mother’s dress and shake the earth with bare feet.

I spurn the -ists and -isms of dead men.

I have an obsessive attraction to elephants in rooms.

I think unauthorized thoughts and feel unauthorized feelings.

I write unauthorized words with an unauthorized pen

from a space inside myself that is doubleplus unauthorized.

They tell me that I am crazy

using words that are crazy

formed in minds that were made crazy

by a propaganda-addled civilization that,

from top to bottom,

has always been crazy.

“What are your qualifications to think those thoughts

and say those words?” they demand indignantly,

hands on hips,

voices dripping with spreadsheets and cubicles.

I tell them I was born here, pointing down at the earth.

I speak with no authority

but these cells made of stardust

and the grass between these toes

and the sacred syllable humming up along this spinal cord

from that point in spacetime

where the universe was birthed.

I am a board certified terrestrial.

I am a fully licensed ape mutant.

My papers are all in order.

My forms are all filled out.

“But you are flawed!” they protest.

“Exactly,” I reply.

And then I stomp on,

shaking the earth with bare feet,

singing red ravens into the sky,

summoning fiddle music out from the shadows.

I am Caitlin.

I am like you.

We may speak

because we were born here.

_________________________________

_________________________________

_________________________________

_________________________________

_________________________________

_________________________________

Thanks for reading! The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, checking out my podcast on either Youtube, soundcloud, Apple podcasts or Spotify, following me on Steemit, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal, purchasing some of my sweet merchandise, buying my books Rogue Nation: Psychonautical Adventures With Caitlin Johnstone and Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers. For more info on who I am, where I stand, and what I’m trying to do with this platform, click here. Everyone, racist platforms excluded, has my permission to republish, use or translate any part of this work (or anything else I’ve written) in any way they like free of charge.

Bitcoin donations:1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Liked it? Take a second to support Caitlin Johnstone on Patreon!

from: https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2020/03/02/my-qualifications/