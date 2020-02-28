Mystery Buttigieg Torpedoes

George Webb is at it again, with a veritable Finnegan’s Wake of fraud and intrigue, where he’s found that so many people in recent headlines were involved in illicit weapons diversion schemes, using funds from the Iraq- and projects.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction recently corroborated what Webb has been saying for the past three years, when that some 85% of the $30 billion allocated to Afghan reconstruction (mostly from the US) was “not absorbed” by Afghanistan, i.e., diverted.

Webb says that his recent posts, connecting Pete Buttigieg to Africa have drawn the ire of a follower who’s in the Navy Reserve but that these attacks have proven to be enlightening.

“Just by getting one missile shot at you, there’s a tremendous amount of metadata that you can learn…Sometimes, I think the conspirators here are trying to get caught…because the metadata is so voluminous…

“So who shot the latest missile at George Webb and the people here on our channel? Well, you guessed it, it’s a Navy guy…He spent a lot of years in the Navy and he spent a lot of years with Tomahawk missiles…He was on several different ships that were surface warfare ships that fired Cruise missiles; Tomahawk missiles into Kosovo…

“When Obama was asked who was gonna win the election; who would be the next person they would consider, as a big front runner, he named an unknown mayor at that time from South Bend, Indiana…He named a pretty unknown guy as a presidential contender. Everybody said, ‘Who the heck is Pete Buttigieg?’

“…So, I was interested, because this guy was in the Horn of Africa…and he seemed to be saying, ‘At all costs, do not connect Pete Buttigieg with Africa.’

“Now, he’s from Norfolk. He’s currently got a Hale & Associates-type private security firm. I believe he does electronic security, sort of like Task Force Orange used to do, but electronic security, operational security, information assurance. That type of thing; probably defense against cyber-hacking and other things. I don’t know what all Hale does, but he’s a very knowledgeable guy and he’s obviously served our country but he was also in the State Department.

“He was a liaison to the country of Djibouti….Now, this is a country that has a long history of money-laundering and a long history of dealing in illegal weapons, because it’s so small.

“The Horn of Africa…you’ve got four little tiny countries and one very badly war-torn country in Somalia. But you’ve got this little tiny country of Djibouti, a very small country of Eritrea.

“Now, why would Peter Strzok choose to target Djibouti or target Eritrea? Because, those are very easy governments to control. Those are very easy governments to do banking with. Those are very easy governments to launder money through…

“When you start getting torpedoes or missiles; Tomahawk Cruise missiles from Djibouti, you know, there’s great metadata there! I mean, that’s like a white chocolate-covered crossbow, in terms of metadata. There’s not a lot of those in the world, you know?

“…So, it does very much bring out a part of history that is very pivotal to understanding how this money…of Iraq and how the money of Afghanistan [Reconstruction] was diverted to the Horn of Africa. And again, diverting it into a very small country, like Djibouti or what I say is Somalia, through some warlords in Somalia is a way of draining the very large war budgets that are going into Iraq and into Afghanistan.

“If it was me, what I would do is I would have huge amounts of weapons, let’s say missiles sent to Iraq. I would have a guy like Odey, a person in-country do Middle East trading; in some way get a hold of these missiles, somehow loosen these missiles from Iraq and then fly them down, under the auspices of a , Top Secret program; fly them down to a secret airbase called KS-50 in the southern part of Somalia.

I’d load up and then I would trade these weapons. I’d give these weapons to warlords…that I was helping finance in the drug business.

“Now, I’m not saying that Pete Buttigieg is doing that, with the finance cell that he was in, the Afghan Finance Cell but what I am saying is, this Ken Hale said, ‘Well, produce for me some evidence that Buttigieg was in the Horn of Africa.’

You can produce what they call a Fitness Report. A Fitness Report is basically your assignment, your orders…I produced four of ’em…four requisitions, if you will, that say Buttigieg was in Africa as an intelligence officer in surveillance…

“This is somebody who’s already probably hacked, with his software – this Shadow software that he’s involved in – already hacked the Iowa election. He’s in South Carolina right now, in an yet again, another election…we have the footprints, the smoking gun, already from Iowa, that he’s involved in this Shadow hacking, so we have to take this seriously…

“Why would this person say there’s no Fit Reps, when I’m showing him four Fit Reps where it says Pete Buttigieg was in Africa and he was in former Yugoslavia?

“…Would Pete Strzok know where the weapons caches were in Kosovo? Yeah. What if you were trying to move the weapons caches from Kosovo to arm some warlords in Somalia? Wouldn’t it just be a matter of Buttigieg going to Kosovo and flying them down to KS-50 in an Eclipse Aviation, in an plane?

“Remember, this is another DARPA plane that these guys are flying, this Eclipse Aviation plane they’ve spent $500 million in DARPA for Electronic Warfare (EW) to defeat NATO radar. There’s no way that they would know that the weapons were being moved from Kosovo to then being moved.

“And let’s say you were going to do a campaign like Arab Spring, wouldn’t it make sense that when Peter Strzok came back in power, he would bring his cronies in – and remember, Buttigieg was brought in with no training as a lieutenant – and all of a sudden now, Buttigieg is in Africa and Kosovo, right? Wouldn’t it make sense that that…you would be at a drone base, like let’s say Djibouti, which is a drone base or Fort Huachuca, which is a drone base?

“Wouldn’t it make sense that you would want to do flyovers near a border area to take out the border defenses? Isn’t that exactly what happened in from Egypt? Isn’t that exactly what happened on the border of Tripoli from Tunisia? Wasn’t there also a southern prong coming up from Uganda, coming through Sudan and Uganda? Wasn’t there also southern prong there?

“Wouldn’t it make sense that you would take money that was intended for Afghan[istan] and Pakistan and…you would basically leave bread crumbs and say…’Osama bin Laden has left…Afghanistan and they’ve gone to the Horn of Africa.’

“Why do you have them go to the Horn of Africa? Because Osama bin Laden was holed-up in Sudan. Why do you go there? So you can cache weapons there, so you can divert money there. And we’re not speculating that money was diverted there. We know it’s diverted there.

“We’re actually going through the contracts of the Iraq Reconstruction Fund. Everybody I’ve seen in all these trials, the only thing that I see in all these Manafort trials, Flynn trials, all of all these people – Papadopoulos, Carter Page – all these sagas, the only thing that I see is weapons-brokering.

“Papadopoulos: weapons-brokering; Page: missiles, weapons-brokering; Mike Flynn, Task Force Orange: encrypted phones; Paul Manafort: weapons brokering. It’s all weapons-brokering!

“It’s all about – all the people who – the Farooqi trial that I went to – all about diversion of weapons but they were supposed to go to Afghanistan…they still have the contract, by the way for Afghanistan, Pakistan, after diverting our weapons for our soldiers and food and trucks through Bandar Abbas, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard port, okay?

“Remember, how closely-associated Farooqi was with the DNC? We’re not guessing. We know that the Afghan Reconstruction [Funds] were diverted there. We know the Iraqi money was diverted there.

“Wait, if you don’t believe me and my three years of reports, well, guess who just came out and agreed with me? The head Inspector General for Iraq, a guy named just came out and said, ‘Oh, by the way, 85% of the money was diverted.’

“I’d imagine, if he’s the Special Investigator General, the …wouldn’t he know if the money was diverted not? Why is he saying 85% of the money was diverted to the Horn of Africa? Why is he saying that? I’m not saying that – I was for three years – but now he’s agreeing with me. Why is he saying it? Because it was.

“So sometimes – and this is interesting – because this guy, Ken Hale is the country leader, the top diplomatic guy from the military, in the relationship with Djibouti, which is really super interesting, because they had a secret drone base in Djibouti.

“And you have Pete Buttigieg running around with General Dunford, right? Four-Star, Baby – and now he’s running the Joint Chiefs of Staff – that’s Numero Uno, right?

“We’re not talking about somebody who’s kind of a bit player, here. And they develop the sort of a marine vertical takeoff – no, like a Jeep-launched drone. It’s a big. It’s about the size of a Jeep.

“I don’t know, it seems like there’s a lot of drone in this story. There’s an awful lot of drone and there’s a lawful a lot of people, like General Atomics and these cutaway businesses, like Carter Page is doing, that just seems to be the double-dip; just seems to be everywhere you turn, the reconstruction money is being diverted and these little cabal – small cabal not a big group of people – are are basically creating these little companies and using these Imran Awans to basically take down the contracts.”