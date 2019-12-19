Nancy Pelosi and the Politics of Genitalia

Women are routinely dismissed as “pussies.” Men are, too, always with the intent to insult them. The underlying metaphor that reduces people to genitals plays both ways, of course, but though “dick” and “prick” are hardly laudatory words for men, the phallus is still generally used in the vernacular as a symbol of strength, potency, and pride. The vagina, however, doesn’t fare as well. All too often, even women accept the associations that come with the word “pussy,” with the connotation that the organ, and by extension, the gender, is weak, passive, easily intimidated. And, alas, this deeply embedded sexism pervades thinking on both the left and the right, and it can readily be heard in discourse that runs from grade school to the White House, from the school yards to Fox “News” and talk radio, from high school locker rooms to Howard Stern on Sirius.

The most commonly heard genital metaphor expressing courage, fortitude, and strength of character is “balls,” as in “he’s got some balls,” “grow a pair,” or the like. It’s an odd choice for expressing those characteristics because testicles are a very vulnerable organ, hanging out, as they do, and readily subject to debilitating injury that can drop even the bravest man to the ground with a well-placed kick or a controlling grip. Nonetheless, when English speakers want to express the idea of strength or courage, the balls routinely get brought to the conversation. The bigger the balls, the more laudatory the compliment. “Cunt,” however, has no positive connotations of any kind, at least not that I ever hear in the word, or the context it generally tends to occupy. Same with “pussy,” though it is a softer word for the same body part.

Which brings me to Nancy Pelosi, who has bigger balls than all the dicks and pricks in the Republican Party combined, or most all of them, anyway. As I watched those House Republicans yesterday standing up to reveal their craven cowardice and utter lack of integrity, I also thought of how “manfully” Nancy Pelosi has conducted herself as a champion of democracy and a person of courage and integrity throughout a lifetime of service. She has stood up against vicious attacks, death threats, and ugly smears from a band of feckless “progressives” as well as the most fascistic loons of the right wing. Her name is used by Trump to prompt cheers and hatred at every one of his rallies and numb nut conclaves. Her name causes the lips of people like Limbaugh and Hannity and Kellyanne Conway to curl in disgust.

I, too, have found fault with her on a few occasions, disappointed that she wasn’t more of a bomb thrower, sorry that she abandoned the idea of pursuing Bush/Cheney for war crimes, for instance. But left wing dreams and political realities are often in implacable conflict, and Pelosi has the enviable personal characteristic of both balls and brains. She chooses her battles with care, knowing that even the most justified crusades or causes can bring unintended consequences or come with unanticipated or even disastrous costs. She was, for instance, reluctant to bring impeachment proceedings, though she surely believed with the most fervent anti-Trump and anti-fascist Democrats, that Trump was a rat, a danger to democracy, and to the nation. But even now, with all the evidence that has emerged, we see how implacable the right wingers are, and the power they have to cloud men’s minds…and women’s minds, too. Take, for instance, Joni Ernst, a literal pig castrator and Senator from Iowa, a cunt without balls.

What has been startlingly obvious is the absence of balls shown by the parade of Republican jellyfish, male and female, who somehow managed to stand erect long enough to perform their craven acts of ass-kissing sycophancy and reality warping on the floor of the House of Representatives. Nary a pair of balls to be found there anywhere. Not much evidence of brains, either.

But Nancy Pelosi has shown some serious testicular fortitude, always following her own course with integrity, with formidable courage, self control, and intelligence. It just might be time we start to praise those qualities with the word “pussy.” I’m old enough to remember when Dick Gregory published a book entitled “NIgger.” His notion was that if black people and white civil rights supporters tried hard enough, they could take the word back, could use it so often and in so many favorable ways that it would lose the power it had to make little black kids cry. That notion didn’t come to much, but there was wisdom in it, nonetheless.

So, in that spirit, I’d like to commend Adam Schiff for being a pussy of the first order. And Jerry Nadler, too. I also want to label all those Democrats from swing districts who voted to impeach Trump as pussies. and I want to applaud the pussies who go to town halls in heavily right wing districts and endure the boos and the death threats from people Trump has encouraged to hate them. I’d like to call myself a pussy, too, as several right wing readers have done over the years in responding to things I’ve written in various publications, things they didn’t like. I’m not sure, however, that I’ve yet earned that honor.

I think AOC and the other women of “the squad” have shown enough balls to be called pussies, as have former Republicans Dick Jolley, Steve Schmidt, and Rick Wilson, pussies all. Fiona Hill was an exemplary pussy, with bigger balls than those who have pilloried her. The same, of course, is true of those noble and stalwart pussies, Marie Yovanovich and William Taylor. What a contrast to cunts like Giuliani, or Corey Lewandowsk, or the most cuntish of all, Moscow Mitch McConnell and Lady Lindsey Graham. No balls in that bunch, and surely no character, principles, or integrity. And, in this context, let’s just add Melania, the Be Best/anti-bullying First Cunt to the Cuntish POTUS, and Kellyanne Conway, Cunt of the Month in every month’s issue of Hell’s version of Playboy.

All in all, we could use a lot more pussies like Pelosi, or, dare I say it, Hillary Clinton, who went toe to toe with Trump, debated his creepy ass to a fare-thee-well, never buckled even as he stalked around those stages or salted the audience for those debates with cunts who, though they may have had legit issues with her husband, turned truly cuntish when they allowed themselves to be used by Trump as props to rattle Bill Clinton’s wife, a true pussy, even when his husband was behaving like a real cunt.

This week has seen Trump write a scurrilous and utterly ridiculous letter to Nancy Pelosi, an idiotic screed, a pig’s squeal of pain and anger, a madman’s howl, a real prick’s whining missive to a real pussy from a guy who lacks the balls to actually fire real employees to their face, but who handled the dickish Meatloaf on The Apprentice. Trump is a past and present master of faking it, a master of TV reality shows who demonstrated literally unreal courage on fake reality TV, but shows little of it as he whines and tweets his way through real life.

And still, the neutered POTUS has the balls to call the impeachment a sham. But then again, who would know better?

