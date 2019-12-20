Photo:

Narco-terror lord Morales threatens to destabilize Bolivia and more. @jmhumire @SecureFreeSoc @meforum @GatestoneInst

Joseph Humire is a global security expert, specialized in analyzing trans-regional threats in the Western Hemisphere. Mr. Humire provides regular briefings and lectures on international terrorism, transnational organized crime, Islamism and Iran and Hezbollah’s influence in the Americas to various entities within the U.S. national security community, as well as prominent think tanks and universities worldwide. He has testified numerous times before the U.S. Congress as well as the European and Canadian Parliament. Mr. Humire has also served as an expert witness to several important terrorism trials in South America, including an ongoing trial of an accused Hezbollah operative in Peru.

