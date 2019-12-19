National Health project to have positive effect on medicine, says Putin
MOSCOW, December 19. / TASS /. The national Healthcare project will have a positive impact on the state of primary medicine in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his traditional annual news conference on Thursday.
“The second part, which is put into the national projects there is also money for primary care, I hope that in this regard there will be a positive result,” he said.
The President noted that the main assets go to the fight against cancer. Another important area is cardiovascular disease. “We have good results in the fight against cardiovascular diseases, infant mortality has decreased significantly, and we need to keep moving in this direction,” President Putin said.
In total, the national Healthcare project includes eight federal projects in various areas. Its main tasks are: improving the availability of primary medical care, reducing mortality from cardiovascular and oncological diseases, introducing lean technologies, introducing large-scale prevention and screening methods, eliminating staff shortages, and developing the infrastructure of children’s hospitals.
from https://tass.com/society/1101225