Nato supports Turkey wich Attacks Greece-Ue with Migrant Jihadists

by Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio fof VT Italy

Now the Turkish sultan is really scary. Not only because it has the seventh military power in the world but because, as demonstrated extensively in Syria with the Olive Branch operations in Afrin and Peace Spring in Rojava, it does not put the slightest brake on the ferocity of the Islamic jihadists which it uses as mercenaries, in blatant contrast of the various UN resolutions, to commit human rights violations and infamous war crimes, such as the killing of cold-blooded children and the rape with subsequent stoning of Christian women.

In his obsession with rebuilding the Ottoman Empire, as also publicly stated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues his macroscopic invasion of the territories of a sovereign country despite the denunciations of the Damascus government to the United Nations Security Council, and continues to not to fulfill the agreements of Sochi and Astana signed with Iran and Russia for the disarmament of the terrorists of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (ex Al Nusra), allies of Al Qaida, who have become the most powerful fighting group in Idlib province thanks to arms and support logistics of Turkey itself.

Despite this, Ankara continues to receive from NATO both moral backing for its violations of international law and its war crimes, and military support for the defense of Turkish borders from possible reprisals. It even does so by ignoring Greece’s appeal on the wave of incoming migrants.

Even the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia two weeks ago broke any attempt at diplomatic mediation with Qatar, ruled by the Muslim Brotherhood who also support the AKP party of Erdogan, after sending armaments and other mercenaries enlisted from Turkey to Libya. in defense of the Tripoli government. The massacre of 33 soldiers of the Ankara army in the province of Idlib offered the statesman the motive to open the borders with Greece and Bulgaria to Syrian refugees and pour them into Europe as threatened several times.

Among them there are also Islamic extremists just as an unknown number of jihadists are still hiding among the boats that continue to arrive in Italy from Libya in search of a new life in the Old Continent or, worse still, ready to become “sleeping cells” of terrorist organizations such as Isis and Al Qaida which under the direction of Turkish intelligence MIT have even found a cradle of rebirth despite their different and antagonistic roots.

Illegal immigrants in Italy and Europe all arrive without documents, their possible membership in jihadist militias can only be carried out over time through a long and in-depth investigation work such as that carried out by the LNA army of General Khalifa Haftar, leader of Benghazi and the Cyrenaica who besieged Tripoli, regarding the mercenaries sent from Ankara to fight for the Government of Fayez al Sarraj National Agreement: among them, in fact, very dangerous fugitives from Al Qaida and ISIS have been identified, as written in the previous report from Gospa News.

Now the nightmare of favored jihadist infiltrations or even planned by Erdogan in Italy and in Europe is also spreading to Greece where the guerrilla war began at the Pazarkule checkpoint for two days, in the western Turkish district of Edirne, in Thrace, and in the other points of border with the Greek resort of Kastianes.

Almost 4 thousand refugees poured into them after the Turkish sultan communicated the opening of the borders in defiance of the agreement entered into with the European Union to detain the approximately 3 million Syrian refugees in exchange for €5.6 billion still allocated in September 2019.

The paradox of the story has serious connotations for various reasons. Idlib IDPs end up in Turkish refugee camps because HTS jihadists do not let them out in humanitarian runners created by Syria and Russia for their reception in areas now under the control of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) or in those controlled by militias SDF Kurds where equipped centers were set up especially for refugees of this ethnic group persecuted in Afrin by the fierce Turkish mercenaries of Ahrar Al Sharqiya.

Therefore, if Erdogan had respected the agreements signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin (and the Iranian government), today the stronghold of Islamic terrorists would be freed and refugees could safely return to Syria, as happened to the displaced people of Deir Ezzor after the defeat of Isis in Bagouz in April 2019.

The second disturbing circumstance is the massive presence of troubled Islamic extremists among the migrants who are assaulting the Greek borders, currently armed by Turkey only with tear gas canister in order to face the guerrilla war with the Hellenic police.

Turkish-made tear gas canister seized from extremist migrants on the Greek border by police

«Migrants accumulated on the border with Turkey made about 9,600 attempts to enter Greece overnight. All attempts have been successfully countered, “Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis said on Sunday 1 March.



Tensions continued all night, culminating around 2 am when numerous young migrants attempted to enter Greece from a point just north of the border crossing where there was no fence. A few thousand of them would then be able to pass. Hundreds reached the Greek islands by boat (one child died on the way).



Map of the border between the Greek district of Kastianes and the western Turkish district of Edirne

The clashes had already started on Friday as soon as Ankara had given the green light to the refugees. Around 6 o’clock on Saturday morning, the Greek policemen made 66 arrests among the hooded migrants and armed with tear gas canister as in a real guerrilla war. According to the Ekathimerini media in Athens, 17 of them were sentenced to a prison term of 3 and a half years.

In the first 24 hours of the border crisis, 4,000 people were stopped from crossing Greek territory, said Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas. The footage of the scene shows large crowds of masked men walking and running near the barrier singing “Turkey, Turkey”.

Some of the Islamic extremist migrants armed with tear gas

Women and children were also involved in the clash between the police and more active migrants. The police showed reporters of Turkish-made devices which, according to them, arrived on the Greek side of the border after being thrown by the crowd into the crowd.

«The 17 convicted, all Afghans, were among the thousands who gathered on the Greek border since Friday, urged by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and helped by the Turkish authorities, who provided bus transportation to the border. Turkish authorities have left their side of the border open» wrote the New York Times group’s Hellenic newspaper.

As shown by an accurate study reported by Ekathimerini, the Afghan refugees do not come from Syria, the theater of war, but from their country of Islamic Sunni origin like Turkey, in search of better living conditions and employment.

Their presence in the light of the various intelligence documents discovered in recent months about the planned management of Muslim jihadist extremists and even ISIS militants by the Ankara secret services that had favored their arrival in Europe is therefore very suspicious.

In the midst of this extremely dangerous scenario, NATO’s attitude turns out to be extremely contradictory and unscrupulous, aimed exclusively at achieving military geopolitical objectives, such as the rapprochement between Ankara and Washington after the tensions over Turkey’s willingness to purchase Russian defense systems. S -400 instead of the older American-made MIM-104 Patriot.

The escalation occurred after the massacre of Turkish soldiers in Idlib. Moscow specified that the victims were in close proximity to the HTS terrorist posts and that it had not received reports of their presence.

NATO SUPPORTED TURKEY BUT IGNORED GREEK’S WARNING

But Erdogan, to whom NATO had rejected a request for military support in Syria just a few days ago, immediately took advantage of the opportunity to request an urgent convocation of the Atlantic Treaty Security Council in which Greece found itself alone to highlight the danger of the opening of Turkish borders to refugees.

«Turkey briefed on the serious security situation in Syria. Allies offer their deepest condolences for the death of Turkish soldiers in last night’s bombing in Idlib. And expressed their full solidarity with Turkey» NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said in a press-conference on friday, 28 February.

«Allies condemn the continued indiscriminate air strikes by the Syrian regime and Russia in Idlib province. I call on them to stop their offensive. To respect international law. And to back UN efforts for a peaceful solution – added the North Atlantic Treaty official – Today’s meeting is a clear sign of solidarity with Turkey. Turkey is a valued NATO Ally and Turkey is the NATO Ally most affected by the terrible conflict in Syria, which has suffered the most terrorist attacks, and which hosts millions of refugees. NATO continues to support Turkey with a range of measures. Including by augmenting its air defences. This helps Turkey against the threat of missile attacks from Syria».

NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg

The press release was circulated unilaterally on the official website of NATO despite during the meeting of the Security Council of Foreign Ministers there was a veto from a joint press release expressed by Greece. The knot was precisely about the migrants issue.

Not only Soltenberg, a US butler, did not mention the presence of bloodthirsty Al Qaeda jihadist terrorists in Idlib province and the invasions of Turkey in foreign territory, but even the reference to the danger of the arrival of refugees from the Turkish border as requested by Athens was rejected.

United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany did not agree with Greece’s request to insert this additional paragraph.

This is why Greek Minister Nikos Dendias vetoed the resolution and joint release before separately contacting his counterparts in several European countries, as well as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell Fontelles, at to which he asked to convene an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

It may be understandable that two great powerful wars such as the US and the United Kingdom, both historical allies and partners of Qatar, like Italy, and therefore of the Muslim Brotherhood, wanted to let Ankara free rein in supporting the jihadist terrorists in Syria, years ago armed with TOW missiles from the CIA itself and the Pentagon, and in the release of a horde of refugees who praise Turkey but want to enter Europe thanks to the borders of Greece.

But it is truly incomprehensible, mad and shameful that the same vote was expressed by Germany and France who supported the European Union when it had to pay billions of euros to Turkey to manage the refugees. In addition to the damage here is also the hoax…

THIRD WORLD WAR RISK FOR IDLIB

Meanwhile, the risk increases that Idlib could truly become the “casus belli” of a third world war as Russia has sent military reinforcements and two frigates equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles in support of its military naval base in Tartus, Syria, only outlet of the Moscow Navy to the Mediterranean Sea.

Russian frigate Admiral Makarov sent to the Mediterranean Sea in front of Syria

«“Spring Shield” operation, launched after the cowardly attack on February 27 in Idlib, is proceeding successfully» said Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar, after killing dozens of soldiers in recent days. The answer comes after the end of Erdogan’s ultimatum to Syrian President Bashar al Assad on the withdrawal of his troops from the province of Idlib, where joint attacks by the Syrian army and Russian air raids have been ongoing for weeks.

Some F-16 fighters departed from the Turkish base of Eskişehir towards Idlib, thus effectively entering the Syrian airspace for the first time, which was then closed to any foreign aircraft after the shooting down of two Syrian Army fighter-bombers. Turkey also bombed the coastal city of Latakia, near the Russian naval base of Khmeimim,.

Turkish president has also asked the Russian president to withdraw Moscow’s troops from Idlib and is ready to meet him in Moscow, next March 5, to agree on yet another truce which will then be immediately violated by his jihadist allies as always happened.



Putin’s response, for now, has been the sending of the ships Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Makarov to the Mediterranean where the American aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower has also entered together with the attack group of the US Navy including the USS San Jacinto and the USS Vella Gulf Tomahawk armed with guided missiles, as well as a squadron of destroyers made up of the USS Stout, the USS James E. Williams and the USS Truxton.

The nightmare of the third world war is increasingly looming …

Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio

Fabio is Director and Editor of Gospa News; a Christian Information Journal. Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio, born on 24/2/1967 in Borgosesia, started working as a reporter since he was only 19 years old in the alpine area of Valsesia, Piedmont, his birth region in Italy. After studying literature and history at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, he became deputy director of a local newspaper and specialized in judicial reporting. For about 15 years he is a correspondent from Northern Italy for the Italian newspapers Libero and Il Giornale, also writing important revelations on the Ustica massacre, a report on Freemasonry and organized crime. With independent investigations he collaborates with Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza in important investigations that conclude with the arrest of Camorra entrepreneurs or corrupt politicians. In July 2018 he found the counter-information webmedia Gospa News focused on geopolitics, terrorism, Middle East and military intelligence. He is a correspondent from Italy for the French news site Reseau International. He worked since many years for the magazine Art & Wine as art critic and curator http://www.art-wine.eu/

