NATO to hold emergency consultations on Syria’s Idlib

BRUSSELS, February 28. /TASS/. NATO will hold emergency consultations on Friday at Turkey’s request to exchange information on Syria’s Idlib.

According to the information on NATO’s website, the North Atlantic Council, which includes the ambassadors of all 29 NATO member-states, “will meet on Friday 28 February, following a request by Turkey to hold consultations under Article 4 of NATO’s founding Washington Treaty on the situation in Syria.”

Under Article 4, any member country can request consultations with its NATO partners, if it believes that its security is threatened.

from https://tass.com/world/1124737