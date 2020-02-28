Natural Born Killers: U.S. Liberals Betray Their Real ‘Values’ by Blocking Abortion Survivors’ Bill

In a display of unfathomable cruelty, Democratic senators moved to block legislation that would have required doctors to provide standard medical attention to newborn infants who survive a botched abortion.

Imagine the following scenario: A pregnant women checks herself intoa medical facility to undergo an abortion. In the course of the procedure, however, something goes wrong – or right, depending on what your perception of ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ happens to be – and the fetus miraculously survives the ordeal. So now the would-be mother, the doctors, the medical facility and their lawyers are confronted with a dilemma.

The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act just failed in the US Senate 56-41 How could ANYONE vote to deny protection to infants, living human beings, who survive abortions? This is the state of today’s Democrat Party This is sick. Those 41 Senators should be ashamed — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 25, 2020

With the tiny newborn fighting for life before them, what should the response be? After all, the woman arrived at the facility expecting the life inside of her to be terminated, but now, as fate would have it, she has just given birth to a premature child in desperate need of immediate care. Regardless of the circumstances, the choice should be an obvious one: do absolutely everything to save the life of that baby. Yet such common sense seems to be in very short supply among members of the Democratic Party these days.

Forty-one Democratic senators voted this week to block the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act from receiving a final vote. The legislation would have required doctors to simply adhere to their sworn Hippocratic Oath, which requires them to provide all human beings – as well as newborn infants who survive abortion procedures – equal and ethical medical treatment.

The bill mandates the following:

If an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States, and entitled to all the protections of such laws. Any infant born alive after an abortion or within a hospital, clinic, or other facility has the same claim to the protection of the law that would arise for any newborn.

In a faint sign that the Democrat’s do have some indication of a pulse, if not a conscience, three of their members, Bob Casey Jr. (Pa.), Doug Jones (Ala.), and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) joined fifty-three Republican senators in support of the legislation. Meanwhile, three senators who are running for president — Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren took the cowardly route and did not vote. All three, however, voted against the legislation when it last came up for a vote last year.

Republican Senator Steve Daines, who founded the Senate’s first pro-life caucus, implored legislators on both sides of the aisle to “give the same medical care that any other baby would receive.”

The Democrats, however, somehow conflated the health of the would-be mother to that of the newborn baby that has already been delivered.

What is particularly disturbing about the Democrat’s decision to block a bill that would help the most vulnerable members of society, the newborn infant, is that they have fought to open the U.S.-Mexico border on humanitarian grounds. Yet where is that same compassion that they show for illegal aliens who jump a fence to enter the United States that they refuse to show for the newborn infant gasping for air following a botched abortion? Is not all life sacred?

Their refusal to protect helpless lives proves what so many people have been saying about the Democrat’s deranged desire to open the U.S. border to hordes of illegal aliens, and that is simply to inflate their voter base. If every fetus was guaranteed to grow up to be a card-carrying Democrat, you could bet abortions would end tomorrow. As it stands, however, the do-good Democrats will continue supporting the termination of innocent babes, and that factor alone should disqualify them from any leadership roles in the future. After all, the laws were created for every living being, not just those with Democratic affiliation.