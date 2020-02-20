Nearly 30 foreigners contract coronavirus in China

“Regarding the confirmed cases among foreign nationals living and working in China, we have shared this data with these countries’ embassies and consulates. As far as I know, there are no Russians among them. As of 18:00 (13:00 Moscow Time) on February 19 a total of 29 cases of the virus were confirmed among foreign nationals,” the official said.

“Among those ill, ten are in the Hubei Province. According to our data, 18 of them have been discharged from medical facilities, two have died and nine others have been isolated and are undergoing treatment,” he said.

Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in Wuhan, a densely populated city in central China, in late December 2019. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 25 other countries, including Russia.

According to the latest data, the overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has exceeded 75,000 and the death toll has hit 2,130. Nearly 17,000 patients have recovered to date.