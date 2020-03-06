Necessary constructive solutions on constitutional amendments found already — Putin

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Necessary constructive solutions on amendments to the Constitution have already been found, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the meeting with State Duma members.

“In general, necessary constructive solutions have been found by now that allow to make relevant and in-demand amendments to the main law,” Putin said.

He asked parliament members to “not overload with suggestions” constitutional amendments. Putin noted that most of those suggestions are important “but more suitable for federal laws, regional laws, government regulations.”

“With active participation of citizens, society, parliamentary parties, a large and comprehensive work was carried out on preparation of the draft law on constitutional amendments in the second reading,” Putin said. He asked faction leaders to “support in the consolidated way the draft law on making amendments to the Constitution in the second and then in the third reading.”

“Many of you have said at different times and in different situations that the main law was adopted in special conditions. If you noticed, I referenced it in the address and said that this is true. Now the situation in the country has changed dramatically. In fact, our country is completely different now, so the amendments are, of course, needed,” Putin said.

“It is very important that the updated Constitution unites people regardless of their political views, of their social status, of their place of residence, of their nationality or faith,” Putin stressed.

“I think we will be able to put this kind of draft amendments to the main law for the nationwide vote. Things that unite us in the political sense can be found as well,” he concluded.