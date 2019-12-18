New Blast Rocks Turkish-Occupied Areas In Northeast Syria, Causalities Reported (Video)

southfront.org

A booby-trapped car exploded in the morning of December 18 in the Turkish-occupied town of al-Mabrukah in the northern countryside of Syria’s al-Hasakah.

Local sources said that the explosion took place in a local market in the town’s center, which is usually very busy in the morning.

According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), five people were killed and at least ten others were injured as a result of the car bomb attack. The number of fatalities is expected to rise in the upcoming hours as many of the wounded are in a critical condition.

As usual, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense held the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) responsible for the attack, without providing any sufficient evidence.

Turkish occupied parts of northeast Syria have witnessed a series of similar bombings since last October. Dozens of civilians and Turkish-backed militants were killed or injured in these bombings.

Earlier this month, Turkish commandos established more than 40 checkpoints in northeast Syria. This measure has apparently failed to put an end to these attacks.

