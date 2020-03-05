New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia
This post was originally published on this site
Earlier, Putin said that as soon as Moscow created hypersonic weapons, other countries’ gargantuan spending on deterrence programs would become meaningless
Read more
Russia thinks it pointless to hold “empty” summits in the Normandy Four format, involving Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday
Read more
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 3
Read more
According to Putin, the authorities were facing an urgent task – “to prevent the economy from collapsing and the public’s savings from being wiped out”
Read more
According to Putin, fake news can only be countered by timely and reliably informing people about the situation
Read more
from https://tass.com/society/1126849
LikeThanks! You've already liked this