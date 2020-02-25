New US doctrines considerably lower nuclear threshold — Russia’s top diplomat

GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. Washington’s new doctrinal guidelines considerably lower the threshold of using nuclear weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Disarmament Conference on Tuesday.

“We note with concern that Washington’s new doctrinal guidelines considerably lower the threshold of nuclear weapons use. Notably, this is taking place amid the US official refusal to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and also in conditions of the persistent deployment of US nuclear weapons on the territory of some NATO allies and the continued practice of the so-called joint nuclear missions,” Russia’s top diplomat said.

Now it has come to the conduct of drills by the US, which practice the use of nuclear weapons against targets on the Russian territory. Europeans are also drawn into these exercises, Lavrov added.