New Video Exposes How Turkish Artillery Supported Militants’ Failed Attack On Al-Nayrab

On February 20, the RIA Novosti agency released a video exposing how the Turkish military supported the militants’ failed attack on the town of al-Nayrab in southern Idlib.

The video, that was captured by a drone, shows four Turkish howitzers firing at Syrian Arab Army (SAA) positions in al-Nayrab and its vicinity. The howitzers were stationed inside a Turkish “observation post” between the town of Sarmin and Idlib city.

Появились кадры огневой поддержки турецкими военными боевиков в Сирии https://t.co/ax6UWLW7dg pic.twitter.com/qMa6emeHmw — РИА Новости (@rianru) February 20, 2020

In the last few weeks, the Turkish Armed Forces deployed dozens of howitzers and rocket launchers launchers in the so-called Greater Idlib region to support Syrian militants.

Turkey’s support for the militants was not limited to artillery fire. The militants were also armed with U.S.-made heavy howitzers and armored personnel carriers (APCs).

Despite Turkish support, the attack on al-Nayrab was repelled by the SAA within a few hours. Several Su-24 warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) provided the army with close air support, destroying twelve vehicles.

Turkey, which appears to be determined to support the militants in Greater Idlib, may launch a new attack in the region in the upcoming few days.

