New video shows devastating Russian attack that ended the Turkish-backed offensive in Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – New video footage was released on Friday that showed the Russian Air Force in action against the Turkish-backed militants in eastern Idlib yesterday.

In the video, the Russian Air Force can be seen zeroing in on the Turkish-backed militants and then destroying their vehicles and killing their personnel on the ground near the town of Nayrab.

The Russian attack would prove to be devastating for the Turkish-backed militants, as they were ultimately forced to end their offensive and retreat towards their previous front-lines.

According to observers, the Russian airstrikes destroyed most of the militant equipment, including four Turkish military M-60 Sabra MBTs.

Full video of failed Syrian Rebels attack on Government forces at village of Nayrab, west of Saraqib. The attack resulted in humiliating defeat, intense Russian airstrikes destroyed most of the rebel forces and their vehicle, including 4 TAF M60 Sabra MBTs that supported the op.

While Turkey accused the Syrian government of killing two of their soldiers, it appears from the video footage that the Russian Air Force did most of the attacks in eastern Idlib on Thursday.

These Russian strikes would prove to be decisive, as the Turkish-backed militants were unable to overcome their losses as a result this devastating attack.

