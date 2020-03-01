Five People Who Contacted Coronavirus-Infected Iranian Hospitalized in Moscow

New Videos Reveal Militants’ Losses In Recent Syrian, Russian Airstrikes (18+)

New Videos Reveal Militants’ Losses In Recent Syrian, Russian Airstrikes (18+)

On March 1, opposition activists shared two videos revealing some of the losses Turkish-backed militants sustained as result of recent Syrian and Russian airstrikes on Greater Idlib.

The first video shows several militants who were killed or severely injured in airstrikes on Saraqib city in southeast Idlib. The SAA launched an attack to capture the city earlier. Heavy clashes are still ongoing there.

In the second video, the dead bodies of two militants who were killed in airstrikes on the town of Sufuhon in southern Idlib can be seen. Turkish-backed militants are now carrying out a large-scale attack on SAA positions south of the town.

Earlier today, Turkey shot down two Su-24 warplanes of Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) over southern Idlib. The attack restricted the operations of Syrian warplanes. However, Russian warplanes are still highly active.

Despite the air support provided by the SyAAF and the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS), the SAA is still struggling on several fronts in Greater Idlib. Turkey and its proxies, including al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), are making steady progress in the region.

More on this topic:

