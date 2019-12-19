Next meeting between Lavrov and Motegi may take place at conference in Munich

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi may continue dialogue on the peace treaty at the Munich Security Conference in February, deputy spokesperson for the Japanese Foreign Ministry Atsushi Kaifu told a briefing on Thursday.

“The ministers agreed to continue coordination,” Kaifu said. “The next round of meetings may take place at the Munich Security Conference in Ferbuary,” he added.

Lavrov and Motegi held talks in Moscow on Thursday. The Japanese foreign minister said that he had conveyed to his Russian colleague his ideas about how to move forward in the issue of signing a peace treaty.

The Russian foreign minister noted that talks with Motegi showed that the path toward a peace treaty lies only through taking the bilateral relations to a new level. He added that Moscow and Tokyo will continue to facilitate economic activities on the southern Kuril islands.

from https://tass.com/world/1101515