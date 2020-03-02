Nine Moscow courts evacuated due to bomb threats
MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Nine Moscow district courts have been evacuated on Monday due to anonymous bomb threats, the Moscow City Court’s press service informed TASS.
“Due to anonymous bomb threats, Savyolovsky, Kuntsevsky, Basmanny, Chertanovsky, Golovinsky, Koptevsky, Dorogomilovsky, Butyrsky and Khoroshevsky district courts have been evacuated,” the source informed.
A source in the emergency services informed TASS that the Okhotny Ryad shopping mall, the Four Seasons Hotel and a school in downtown Moscow are undergoing a security sweep in the wake of anonymous bomb threats. The source added that 50 people had been evacuated from the shopping mall for security purposes.
A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November 2019. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats at various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false. Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) informed that it had blocked access to five foreign mail services used to send out bomb threats at various facilities in the country.
from https://tass.com/emergencies/1125505