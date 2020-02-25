No decision on constitutional amendments vote date yet — Peskov
MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The question of date for the nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments might be included in the agenda of the February 26 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the amendments workgroup, says Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
“No decision has been made, the vote date has not been announced yet,” Peskov said, adding that a meeting between Putin and the amendments workgroup members is planned for February 26.
“We might assume that, should this issue be included in the agenda, it would be discussed,” Peskov stated.
He redirected the question regarding the workgroup’s refusal to amend the Constitution preamble to the workgroup itself.
“A meeting is due tomorrow; you will see all questions that will arise during the discussion for yourselves. We have made no decisions yet,” Peskov commented.
On January 23, Russia’s State Duma passed the first reading of a bill amending the Constitution, which had been submitted by President Vladimir Putin. The bill expands the authority of Russia’s parliament and Constitutional Court, bars officials from holding foreign passports and residence permits, limits the number of presidential terms, ensures the supremacy of the Constitution within Russia’s legal system and stipulates a nationwide vote on the amendments.
The second reading was initially scheduled for February 11 but given the large number of incoming proposals, the deadline for the collection of initiatives was postponed first to February 14 and then to March 2.
from https://tass.com/politics/1123517