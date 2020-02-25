No decision yet on further steps within OPEC+ deal — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia continues to consult with its partners on the OPEC+ deal, no decisions have been made so far, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether Moscow has decided on its position on future steps in the framework of agreements to reduce oil production.

“There is no news yet. Work with our partners is ongoing. No decisions have been made so far,” Peskov said.

from https://tass.com/economy/1123511