No elements of crime found with three Sputnik journalists – Turkish prosecution authority

ANKARA, March 1. /TASS/. No elements of crime have been found with the three journalists Sputnik Turkiye, the Turkish bureau of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, who were detained in Ankara, the city’s prosecution authority said on Sunday.

“No elements of crime have been found with either of the three Sputnik agency employees. It was decided to release them,” it said in a press statement.

from https://tass.com/society/1125327