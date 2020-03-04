No evidence of Russia’s involvement in Salisbury incident seen two years later – embassy

LONDON, March 4. /TASS/. Two years have gone by since the Salisbury incident, but the public are yet to see convincing evidence of Russia’s involvement to support London’s official version of what happened, Russia’s embassy in London said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Today marks two years since Russian nationals Sergei and Yulia Skripal were involved in an incident in Salisbury. Back in March 2018, the British government was quick in laying the blame on Russia. Huge damage was done to Russian-British political relations. However, both we and the public are yet to see convincing evidence to support the official version of what happened. Instead, the British narrative is full of discrepancies and raises a great deal of specific questions that remain unanswered,” the embassy said.

On the second anniversary of the Salisbury incident the embassy published an updated report on the incident and its investigation presented a year ago. The report titled ‘Salisbury: Two Years of Unanswered Questions’ outlines the circumstances of the incident and the discrepancies in the UK’s version of events.

Among the unclarified issues are “Where did the Skripals go in the morning of 4 March with mobile phones switched off? Why does the UK not publish recordings from the CCTV camera on Sergei’s house? How was it possible that the Skripals lost consciousness simultaneously several hours after exposure, while the first person to attend to them was the Army Chief Nurse who happened to be walking by?”

London’s “strategy chosen is based on occasional stove-piping of unconvincing circumstantial evidence and unsubstantial facts, aimed at supporting the political accusations of Russia. We foresee that the same thing will happen with the inquest into the death of Dawn Sturgess, a procedure which is by definition non-adversarial and is not intended to allocate anyone’s responsibility,” the embassy said.

The Russian diplomats pointed out that “Russia will continue efforts aimed at establishing the truth.”

Moscow remains “open to cooperation in investigating the incident, as well as more broadly to normal, equal and respectful relations with the United Kingdom. The choice is for London to make,” the press release reads.

Skripal saga

According to London, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.

Nevertheless, some countries, including the UK and the United States, ordered the expulsions of Russian diplomats. Moscow responded in kind.

from https://tass.com/world/1126755