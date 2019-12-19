No increase in retirement age is planned or even discussed, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. / TASS /. No increase in the retirement age is planned or is meant for discussion in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his traditional annual news conference on Thursday.

“I have already said that there is no plan for the retirement age increase, and it’s not even under discussion. Everything that has been done prior to this did not affect the pensioners in any way,” he said.

Since 2019, a gradual increase in the retirement age has begun in Russia. Until 2028, the generally established retirement age for women will increase to 60 years, and for men to 65 years.

from https://tass.com/society/1101463