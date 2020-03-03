No new cases of coronavirus documented in Russia in past 24 hours
MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. No new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare informed on Tuesday.
“In the period of monitoring, 1,236 people exhibiting symptoms of acute viral respiratory infections have been documented arriving from China. On the outcomes of lab tests, 118 people have been diagnosed with respiratory infections (adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, orthopneumoviruses, metapneumoviruses, bocaviruses, streptococcus), 84 with influenza type A, 58 with influenza type B, 30 with parainfluenza, 2 with staphylococcus, 1 with mycoplasma, 2 with hemophilia infection, six with novel coronavirus (two Chinese citizens discharged from hospital after recovery on 12.02.2020, three Russian citizens evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship currently receiving hospital treatment, one Russian citizen who returned from Italy also receiving hospital treatment). In total, 859 people have been discharged after recovery,” the message informs.
Passengers arriving from China who do not have an opportunity to quarantine themselves during the incubation period are held at 129 medical facilities in Russia. This includes 247 Chinese citizens. As of Tuesday, about 8,000 people who arrived to Sheremetyevo International Airport from China are under supervision.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, over 80,000 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has surpassed 2,900, while about 47,200 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 70 countries, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea and Italy.
from https://tass.com/society/1125909