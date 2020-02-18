No new coronavirus cases registered in China's Hainan province in three days

HAIKOU, February 17. /TASS/. China’s Hainan province managed to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus — no cases have been reported on the island in three days, according to China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission.

According to the authorities, a favourable situation is seen in the central part of the Hainan Island, where there are practically no infected. Secretary of the Hainan Party Committee Liu Cigui stated that “it was necessary to take into account all the successful experience gained while battling the oubreak on Hainan <…> curb the coronavirus outbreak starting with its roots”. The official noted that currently Hainan doctors and competent government institutions should pay close attention to advanced medical technologies enabling to better diagnose the illness and ensuring the recovery.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan — a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent — coronavirus 2019-nCoV, currently known as COVID-19. The virus spread to 24 more countries apart from China. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeded 70,500 in China with over 1,800 people reported to have died from the disease. Meanwhile, over 10,800 people have reportedly recovered.

from https://tass.com/society/1121205