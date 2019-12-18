No One Is Safe

Despite its attempts to whitewash the crimes of the deep state, the damning Horowitz report has awakening us all to the realization that the FBI is a criminal organization run by lawless, seditious tyrants who answer to no one.

For the past three years, we’ve been reporting the undeniable truth of how the FBI is America’s No. 1 most prolific terrorist organization, planning and running terror plots against the American people as a way to justify its own existence in the so-called “war on terror.” Now it turns out the deep state is the origin of all that terrorism, and the FBI has been carrying out assassinations (JFK), cover-ups (Sen. RFK), death threats (Dr. MLK) and political coup attempts against America.

In their attempt to destroy Trump, the FBI finally got caught.

As Peter Van Buren, writing for TheAmericanConservative.com, asks, “Can we impeach the FBI now?”

As Van Buren writes: Against the Left: A Ro… Llewellyn H Rockwell Jr Buy New $8.00 (as of 04:10 EST – Details)

[The FBI] unleashed a full-spectrum spying campaign against a presidential candidate in order to influence an election, and when that failed, they tried to delegitimize a president.

We learn from the Horowitz Report that it was an Australian diplomat, Alexander Downer, a man with ties to his own nation’s intel services and the Clinton Foundation, who set up a meeting with Trump staffer George Papadopoulos, creating the necessary first bit of info to set the plan in motion. We find the FBI exaggerating, falsifying, and committing wicked sins of omission to buffalo the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) courts into approving electronic surveillance on Team Trump to overtly or inadvertently monitor the communications of Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Jared Kushner, Michael Flynn, Jeff Sessions, Steve Bannon, Rick Gates, Trump transition staffers, and likely Trump himself.

We learn that the FBI greedily consumed the Steele Dossier, opposition “research” bought by the Clinton campaign to smear Trump with allegations of sex parties and pee tapes. Most notoriously, the dossier claims he was a Russian plant, a Manchurian Candidate, owned by Kremlin intelligence through a combination of treats (land deals in Moscow) and threats (kompromat over Trump’s evil sexual appetites). The Horowitz Report makes clear the FBI knew the Dossier was bunk, hid that conclusion from the FISA court, and purposefully lied to the FISA court in claiming that the Dossier was backed up by investigative news reports, which themselves were secretly based on the Dossier. The FBI knew Steele had created a classic intel officer’s information loop, secretly becoming his own corroborating source, and gleefully looked the other way because it supported his goals.

The FBI, in other words, constructed a massive conspiracy of lies to illegally spy on Trump officials and try to criminalize their actions, even when no criminal behavior occurred. In fact, the Democrats in the House are continuing this insanity right now with their attempted impeachment of Trump, even though they are wholly unable to cite a single crime committed by Trump that rises to “high crimes” justifying impeachment.

The left-wing media, of course, has been fanning the flames of all this the entire time, knowingly engaging in coordinated lies and disinformation “news” that would support the deep state’s attempted coup against a duly-elected President.

Yes, the media is complicit in treason. It’s a triangle of criminality and treason: The deep state, the Democrats and the establishment media. Each of these three parties is guilty of committing the most serious crimes that can ever be committed against a free nation.

Read the Whole Article

from https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/12/no_author/no-one-is-safe/