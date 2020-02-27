No Russians among those infected with coronavirus in Italy

“Taking into account the high amount of Russian citizens visiting Italy or living in Italy – there are about 45,000 people – we receive a lot of questions. In the past two weeks, the amount of confirmed coronavirus cases [in Italy] has reached 453, including 12 deaths. We have received no reports of infected Russian citizens in Italy so far.”

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. There are no Russian nationals among those infected with novel coronavirus in Italy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing, adding that there are about 45,000 Russians currently in Italy.

A major outbreak of coronavirus began in Italy’s northern region of Lombardy in the area of Lodi on February 21. Numerous cases of coronavirus were then documented in other northern regions – Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna. Separate cases were reported in Liguria and Tuscany. Before the recent outbreak, three people were said to be infected with coronavirus in Rome – a married couple from China and an Italian national evacuated from Wuhan. Ten cities in Italy’s Lombardy administrative region and one city in the neighboring region of Veneto are under lockdown. Strict quarantine measures have been introduced in several Italian regions to combat the spread of the disease.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have been reported in at least 44 countries outside of China, including Russia. According to Chinese authorities, about 78,400 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has reached 2,744, while over 32,400 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.