Nornickel doubles tax payments in Krasnoyarsk Region

KRASNOYARSK, December 20. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) within nine months of 2019 doubled tax payments to the Krasnoyarsk Region’s budget, the company’s Vice President Dmitry Pristanskov told the Krasnoyarsk Region’s legislators on Thursday.

“Within nine months of 2019, we paid to the regional budget the taxes by 38.3 billion rubles ($614 million) more year-on-year,” he said. In January-September, 2018, the company paid 36.4 billion rubles ($584 million), and over nine months in 2019 – 74.7 billion rubles ($1.198 billion). The company’s representative did not specify the growth sources, adding Nornickel remains the biggest tax payer in the region.

“The information we have received (for the regional parliament’s session) proves the Krasnoyarsk Region’s budget is guaranteed by labor of our miners and metallurgists,” the region parliament’s speaker Dmitry Sviridov told reporters. The company has “ambitious plans to build up production of ore”, thus the regional budget will receive bigger payments, he added.

The Krasnoyarsk Region’s revenues over nine months in 2019 made 200 billion rubles ($3.21 billion), and in January-September a year earlier – 156.8 billion rubles ($2.52 billion).

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The company’s units are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

from https://tass.com/economy/1101603