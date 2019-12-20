Nornickel invests $1.12 billion in Krasnoyarsk Region’s mining cluster

The South Cluster in the Norilsk industrial district includes the assets, which presently account for 4% of Nornickel’s annual production. Those are mostly platinum-group metals. The South Cluster unites the northern part of the Norilsk-1 ore deposit, the Zapolyarny mine, the Medvezhiy Ruchey site and the Norilsk processing facility.

KRASNOYARSK, December 20. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will invest to 2027 in development of the South Cluster in the northern Krasnoyarsk Region 70 billion rubles ($1.12 billion), the company’s Vice President Dmitry Pristanskov told the Krasnoyarsk Region’s legislators on Thursday.

“It will be an absolutely new mineral resources’ center,” the vice president said. “Under this project, in 2027 the total production capacity will grow from 2 to 9 million tonnes [of ore a year]. <…> Investments in development of mining, including upgrade of the processing facilities and infrastructures, will make about 70 billion rubles.”

According to him, the project will offer about 2,000 jobs and additional 30 billion rubles ($480 million) in tax payments over ten years. The project is a part of the Yenisei Siberia project, which comprises 32 projects in the Krasnoyarsk Region, Khakassia and Tuva with the total investment portfolio of 2 trillion rubles ($32 billion).

