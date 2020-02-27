'Not A Real Democrat' – Florida Lawsuit Seeks To Exclude Bernie Sanders From Primary Ballot

Democrats are failing to halt Bernie Sanders’ march toward the nomination after the latest Democratic debates. This has prompted two Tallahassee men to file a lawsuit against Sanders to remove him from the Florida primary ballot, reported Tallahassee Democrat.

Frank Bach, a retired mail carrier, and George Brown, a retired social worker, filed their lawsuit in a Leon County circuit court on Monday, requesting a judge to exclude Sanders from the primary ballot because he’s not a genuine Democrat, but rather an “independent.”

The complaint read that the Vermont senator would be “interloping improperly” and “unlawfully” in the March vote if he remained on the ballot.

“The plaintiffs have the right to cast their March 17 Democratic presidential preference primary votes for those who are really Democrats, not independents, and are entitled to this court’s protection of their right to vote for a Democrat, with the results not diluted by Defendant Sanders’ unlawful participation as an independent interloping improperly in the (primary),” the complaint said.

Welcome to Florida, @BernieSanders This was filed in state court today pic.twitter.com/Rf2NVMFUJt — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) February 25, 2020

“Defendant Sanders is clearly an independent and is clearly not a Democrat, by his own definition,” the complaint adds. “His current ‘day job’ is as a United States senator, and he has consistently, proudly asserted his service in that role as an independent.”

Juan Penalosa, executive director of the Florida Democratic Party, dismissed the lawsuit and called it absolutely “ridiculous.” Penalosa said, ” the Florida Democratic Party Executive Committee voted unanimously to place Sen. Sanders on the Florida ballot. Votes cast for the senator are valid and must be counted.”

The lawsuit comes as Sanders is seen as an early front-runner to become the Democratic nominee after he won the popular vote in New Hampshire, Nevada, and Iowa. VP Joe Biden and billionaire Michael Bloomberg have intensified their attacks on Sanders as his popularity increases among US voters.

While it’s too late to withdraw Sanders from the Florida ballot, the complaint notes that any mailed ballots in the Democratic primary should be set aside if in favor of Sanders.

As far as the complaint succeeding in court, it’s a long shot but should outline just how much the Democratic party is willing to do directly or indirectly, to make sure Sanders does not become the nominee.

from http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/zerohedge/feed/~3/CmhbunN6DF8/not-real-democrat-florida-dems-file-lawsuit-exclude-bern-sanders-primary-ballot