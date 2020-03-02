Note from VT Damascus

VeteransToday

I am very happy with our victories and focus on dangers and the power of our enemies.

I told him: A person cannot know all that is hidden … We have two options: excess optimism or extra caution. Each has its own benefits and harms.

I prefer extra caution.

I noticed that President Assad did not try to tell us that we won and ended … he was serious, and to a certain degree sad, with his speech. He knows the sacrifices before us.

Ali reprimanded our friends. I wrote that our ally Iran is silent. She remembered her great need to help Turkey penetrate the US sanctions in the banking field (Turkey is also benefiting), and indeed yesterday, Iran said that it is practically adopting a policy of distancing ourselves between us and the Turkish invading army.

Turkey has economic, military and geographical weight … Everyone is counted (Russia and America as well). Russia is definitely with us, but it does not want to lose its investment in Turkey … it has confronted Erdogan, but it is also cautious.

We have to continue to trust (realistically) because we will win and Syria will return united and because our Russian and Iranian allies are with us (to certain degrees) … but we should not underestimate the power of our enemies and not deny the reality of the painful support for them from an important part of our people … at home and abroad.

After victory, we have before us an intellectual battle … rebuilding the Syrian identity.

A salute to our heroic army soldiers and officers, and a salutation to our leadership that wages the battle with all wisdom and realism.

