Novel coronavirus death toll in China’s Hubei rises to 2,029 — authorities

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The number of people, who died of the novel coronavirus in China’s province of Hubei, has risen to 2,029, the regional health authority said on Thursday.

The overall number of confirmed cases in the province, where the disease broke out last December, has reached 62,000. Over 10,300 of them have already recovered.

According to updated information, the novel coronavirus mortality rate in Hubei stood at about 3.27 on Thursday, compared to 3.11% on Wednesday.

The number of newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours declined by more than a thousand, to 349.

from https://tass.com/world/1122175