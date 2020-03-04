Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan reaches 1,000 — media

TOKYO, March 4. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Japan has reached 1,000, including those on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

In the past day, the number of confirmed cases has increased by five. In particular, the first case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan’s west.

Cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in more than half of Japanese prefectures, and the situation remains the most serious on the northern island of Hokkaido, where 79 people were infected with the new coronavirus.

Most confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Japan (706) are from passengers and crewmembers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship which had been quarantined for about two weeks near the port of Yokohama. On Sunday, the last group of crewmemebrs left the ship, and the operation on evacuating the remaining people on board had been completed.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea and Italy.

According to latest reports, over 2,900 people died from the coronavirus, while the total number of confirmed cases surpassed 90,000, and around 47,200 people recovered. Outside of China, over 120 people died from the new coronaivurs, and the number of confirmed cases is almost 9,000.

from https://tass.com/world/1126337