Number of coronavirus cases in South Korea exceeds 2,000 — ministry

MOSCOW, Feburary 28. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has climbed to 2,022 in South Korea, and the death toll reached 13, South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Friday.

Most coronavirus cases were confirmed in the city of Daegu (1,314) and in the neighboring province of Gyeongsangbuk-do (394). Sixty-two cases were registered in Seoul, and 63 cases were reported in the second-largest city of Busan.

In the last several days, the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in South Korea has been rapidly growing. On February 23, the government decided to postpone the start of the school year until March 9.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 45 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to laterst reports, the death toll climbed to 2,788, while the number of confirmed cases surpassed 78,800, and over 36,100 people recovered.

from https://tass.com/world/1124683