Number of coronavirus victims in China up to 2912

This post was originally published on this site

TASS, March 2. The number of victims of the new coronavirus in China has increased to 2912, up by 42 people per day, with over 44,400 people recovered from the illness, the State Committee on Hygiene and Health of China said on Monday

According to the committee, the number of confirmed cases of infection in China has exceeded 80,000 cases.

from https://tass.com/society/1125391