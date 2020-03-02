Number of coronavirus victims in China up to 2912
TASS, March 2. The number of victims of the new coronavirus in China has increased to 2912, up by 42 people per day, with over 44,400 people recovered from the illness, the State Committee on Hygiene and Health of China said on Monday
According to the committee, the number of confirmed cases of infection in China has exceeded 80,000 cases.
from https://tass.com/society/1125391
02.03.2020 @ 09:00
