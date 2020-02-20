Number of traffic accidents in Russia down by one third in past decade — minister

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The number of traffic accidents and related fatalities in Russia has declined by one third in the past decade, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said during his visit to Sweden.

“Since the launch of the Decade of Action (to boost traffic security in 2010-2020), main indicators of the accident rate have been on decline: the number of accidents and related fatalities has declined by more than one third, the number of pedestrians killed [in traffic accidents] was reduced by half,” he said during a meeting with Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth in Stockholm, aired by the Rossiya-24 TV.

According to the minister, this notable progress was achieved even despite the rapid growth in the number of vehicles on Russia’s roads.

“Russia is ready to share its findings regarding the reduction of fatalities and injuries in car accidents, to strengthen international cooperation in this direction,” the Russian minister added.

from https://tass.com/society/1122209