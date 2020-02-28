Number of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib grows to 29 — authorities

ANKARA, February 28. /TASS/. The number of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria’s Idlib province has grown to 29, governor of Turkey’s Hatay province Rahmi Dogan told NTV channel on Friday.

“Twenty-nine soldiers were killed in Idlib, and 36 more were injured. They are receiving medical assistance,” Dogan said.

Earlier reports said 22 Turkish soldiers were killed.

The situation in Idlib has escalated at the start of February after Russian and Turkish militaries made another attempt to impose a ceasefire regime, but terrorists only stepped up their attacks in response. Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to use its full combat power in case an operation in Idlib is needed. Erdogan said that the start of a military campaign in Idlib is only a matter of time and that all preparations have been made.

Idlib is the only region of Syria that is still mostly controlled by illegal armed groups. In 2017, a northern de-escalation zone was set up there, and militants who refused to lay down arms in Eastern Gouta near Damascus and in southern parts of Syria moved there.

from https://tass.com/world/1124667