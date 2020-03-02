Nuts and Bolts

NUT #1

One of the honors of my life was being invited, as one of a thousand American citizens in the entire fifty states, to attend the National Agoraphobes Convention in September of 2012.

It didn’t turn out to be much of a convention though, as I was the only one who showed up. Maybe my invitation had been delivered to the wrong David Lee Cattanach Werbechek Piffle or had an incorrect convention date and/or hotel locale. One never knows, do one? But I was pleased to be the guest speaker — even if only to myself, and after my speech I adjourned the session immediately and returned home. The invitation, as I said was an honor, but the attendance sucked, and by the time I arrived home both my dudgeon and my dander were at dangerous levels.

Fuckin’ agoraphobes anyway and all the “aggies” in their stupid fraternal order always walking around their Agoraphobes Anonymous (AA) coffee and cigarette meetings in their kitchens with those dumb round “fasseled tezzes” slidin’ off their flat heads.

In the detective procedurals I read, they’re always sayin to themselves, “Hi or Psssst, I’m Bill and I’m an agoraphobe,” and then explain how they got that “way,” whatever “way” that is, and the steps they’re taking to correct ‘it,’ whatever ‘it’ is.'” After that, the soft sound of one hand clapping fills at least one corner of a small kitchen.

At which point, Bill adjourns his meeting and stays “home alone again” with his cat Crowdy, both peering out from behind the curtains waiting for Joe Pesci.

BOLT #1

ANOTHER GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS OPTION

Maureen Dowd, NYT 3/1/

“Mike Huckabee went on the attack, asserting that Trump “could personally suck the virus out of every one of the 60,000 people in the world, suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean.”

The potential good news for the pandemic is obvious. The bad news is twofold: (1) you must take a turn in the barrel whilst Trump does his face to face sucking, (2) the seven seas will be further polluted with millions of mixed virus collections from Trump and his virus sharers.

NUT #2

NYT Headline 2/27/20

“My Ex-Boyfriend’s New Girlfriend Is Lady Gaga”

Amidst all the coronavirus Trumpian horseshit it was good finally to see a headline about something really important.

BOLT #2

NYT ARTICLE 2/26/20

“Syrian Children Freeze to Death. Bombs Rain Down. And ‘Nobody Cares.”

“The Syrian government’s assault on a rebel-held province has created one of the worst humanitarian emergencies of a brutal nine-year war.”

Trump abandoned the Kurds and Syrian refugees when we accommodated Erdogan. Even repubnicans were pissed. Syria displaced 13 million Syrian men, women, and children, and slaughtered hundreds of thousands of those unable to leave (migrants or refugees anyone)? and we hear the ever prevalent crickets and nothing of concern from Trump.

Obviously, “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me” has been changed by the Trump administration, and by those who also don’t care about infants freezing to death, to “Suffer the little children to suffer more, and don’t bother me if they freeze or starve to death.”

NUT #3

NYT 2/27

In a NYT front-page article this morning, the president, a well-known germaphobe, urged Americans to be vigilant about covering their coughs and washing their hands, and he told the story of a man he knows who recently came up to the president and started hugging and kissing him.

TRUMP: “I said, ‘Are you well?’ He says, ‘No, ’Mr. Trump, I have the worst fever, and the worst flu.’ He’s hugging and kissing me. I said, ‘Excuse me,’ I went and started washing my hands.”’

Can you believe the presidential transformation we’ve witnessed here. The president who normally would have had this germ infested person who professed that he had “the worst fever and the worst flu” and who had the audacity to kiss his orange face or elsewhere, and clutch and hug his royal ass, beheaded and both parts cremated.

And even more importantly, are Trumpian hugging and kissing privileges so indiscriminately conferred that everybody Donnie knows personally has presidential carte blanche to start grabbing and kissing him whenever, wherever, and however they choose?

What parts of Trump are kissable and which parts are off-limits? Can the kisses be open-mouth smooches? Is either kisser’s tongue allowed in play?

This from Trump’s own lips, pardon the oral reference, shows a degree of personal violation and intimacy no allegedly macho or any other kind of president has ever permitted or encouraged before “Hot Lips” himself moved into the White House. And we don’t yet have answers to the levels of “making-out” permitted, or even encouraged, in these semi-sexual occasions.

What were those private sessions with Kim Jung Un like? Trump said himself they fell in love. For any “woke” out there I’d be equally demanding of answers if the President of South Korea were one of those female Korean linebackers ladies who do Korean *”untruthful hyperbole” on their newscasts — or if the North Korean president were a slim and beautiful woman. Or if the person exchanging oral liquids with the president was another money laundering New York real estate typhoon beautiful or plain in appearance. Give me a break here folks. We’re talking a degree of inappropriate activity because of its degree of inappropriateness not the genders of those involved.

Not surprisingly “Korean *”untruthful hyperbole” is very close to a Trump press conference in the degrees of dishonesty exhibited in both. The major difference is that Korean Announcers are totally teleprompted, so the lies on Korean State Television are restricted to the number of gigabytes of untruths a teleprompter can hold. However, Trump, in full gaslighting mode, and on a full stomach (it’s huge you know), can make up shit, store it in for an hour or so max in his mammoth gut, and spew it out in gigabytes far exceeding today’s teleprompter capacities in volume and the speed of delivery.

I’m reluctant to bring up those sordid questions in the preceding paragraphs, but as Perry Mason so often said, “Judge president Trump himself has opened the kissing barn-door wide to opposing counsel with his unguarded, and verified by newspaper coverage, “admissions against interest” in this particular event and to the inferences logically drawn therefrom.”

I knew Perry Mason well from years of watching him and Della acting as if they weren’t getting it on, and I know I’m no Perry Mason, but I’m no Dan Quayle either!

Or maybe the word that’s no longer uttered, the long awaited “pivot,” that was to mark Donald Trump’s sudden change to “presidential” from “bat-shit crazy” back in the day as a candidate — and even later as president. Maybe it actually occurred the other night, because Trump’s reaction according to Trump was to say kindly, “Excuse me.” and “went and started washing my hands.” Unblankinbelievable!

We know it’s all bullshit, because instead of “went and started washing my hands,” Trump would have stripped naked (Ugh, too ugly to contemplate even, or maybe especially, for Melania) and leapt frantically into the newly installed Coronavirus destroying White House Sanitizing Trumpian Body Wash. The White House model is a medically altered car wash with the ability to kill any germs or viruses in a single hose-down, up to and including Coronavirus and Agent Orange.

But in Trumpistics, “We will see what happens.”

BOLT #3

NYT 2/25/20

KANYE AND KIM SUDDENLY FREED IN CODY, WYOMING. EXCITEMENT REIGNS AND PORES ENLARGE!

“Suddenly, Kanye and his family, including his spouse, Kim Kardashian West, who is an entrepreneur, television star and law student, were there: zooming around on four-wheelers, crashing wedding preparations and shopping for clothing and jewelry on the town’s main street, Sheridan Avenue.”

Exciting times in Cody Wyoming. It’s the “suddenly” that’s problematic. A gradual buildup must slowly and surely be predicated prior to zooming around on four wheels, crashing wedding preparations, and clothing and jewelry shopping on Sheridan Avenue.

These activities need to be vaccinated against, with small injections of peanut butter, gradually building up to full frontal exposure to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian zooming, crashing, and shopping.

With regard to “crashing wedding preparations,” the “crashers” would benefit from a seminar in responding to wedding preparations, as both invited and uninvited guests, with at least a day spent on how to become part of the wedding planning without the inevitable property damage that results from “crashing” into them with four wheeled vehicles — even if they are more like dune buggies than dune Bugattis.

If the providers of guest training don’t have provisions for full-day seminars, sit the beautiful people down for a stern talking to about the rights and wrongs of crashing entries into wedding or other activities. A signed waiver saving harmless the trainers is most important, but secondly a promise of recompense for wedding planners suffering any and all losses that covers those losses. Both legal caveats will be beneficial to your star training firm in the short and long terms.

About the “suddenly” factor” the two K’s need to understand the need to slow down their activities to allow proper acclimation by the recipients of them.

At some point, Cody resident immunity will slowly increase and before long those same residents who have been shocked, shocked I say, will be able to scoff down a 32 oz jar of Jif without adverse reactions to the West duo. But as the hare learned the hard way, slow and steady wins the race especially when rappers and entrepreneurs, television stars, and law students are thrown into the mix.

That adjustment will be critical to Cody residents in future weeks and months. Kanye alone has a myriad of activities planned that would shatter unprepared communities, including but not limited to: starting a church, plans to run for president in 2024; he will invent a method for autocorrecting emoticons; to redesign the standard American home; might legally change his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a year.

Whichever public relations firm lands the training gig with the West/Kardashians has a big job ahead. The firm would be well advised to push for a long term contract with provisions for revisions to accommodate the couples time in Cody.

_______

David L. Cattanach