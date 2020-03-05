Oil giant Rosneft temporarily restricts overseas business trips

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Rosneft provisionally restricted overseas business trips of their employees because of the coronavirus spread and strengthened safety measures in offices, the Russian oil major said on Thursday.

“The company has also introduced temporary restrictions for sending employees on business trips overseas, except cases conditioned by the pressing operating need,” Rosneft says.

Specialist medical equipment and contactless thermometers are in service in all company’s offices to quickly screen large groups of individuals, the company noted.

Many Russian majors have already limited overseas business trips of their employees, such as Gazprom, Russian Railways, and steelmaking companies.

from https://tass.com/economy/1126851