Oldest bridge across Ob in Novosibirsk to be repaired by 2023

NOVOSIBIRSK, March 5. / TASS /. The Oktyabrsky bridge across the Ob River, built in Novosibirsk in 1955, will be repair for the first time for the World Youth Hockey Championship, which will be held in Novosibirsk in three years, the head of the Department of Transport and the road-improving complex of the Novosibirsk City Hall Roman Dronov told TASS on Thursday.

The construction is slated to begin in 2021.

The Oktyabrsky Bridge in Novosibirsk is the oldest of the three existing automobile bridges across the Ob, built in 1955. According to Dronov, since its construction its never been repaired. “The Oktyabrsky bridge requires major repairs. We all know that we have the Youth World Hockey Championship ahead. Now we are reconstructing the dam of the Oktyabrsky Bridge, and it is necessary to combine these two projects so that we have major repairs completed before the championship,” Dronov.

According to Dronov, the bridge hasnt been repaired yet. In order to start a full-fledged repair, it is necessary to replace the waterproofing – a reinforced concrete screed, on which asphalt concrete is laid. The authorities plan to begin overhaul in 2021, this year another patching will be carried out.

In addition, local residents repeatedly complained about the structural damage at the junction of the left bank of the Ob. They reported that the pit creates traffic jams and impedes full movement. Dronov noted that the failure was due to the construction of an underground pedestrian crossing. Currently, the facility is undergoing underground drilling, which will be completed in May, after which the pavement will be brought into compliance.

Earlier it was reported plans for a major overhaul of the Oktyabrsky Bridge after the opening of the fourth bridge across the Ob, which will be built at a concession signed in 2017. It was planned that the fourth bridge will be paid, but at the time of closing for the repair of the Oktyabrsky bridge it will be made free of charge.

from https://tass.com/economy/1127017