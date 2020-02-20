On the Road to Baku. Azerbaijan: former Soviet state blooms into a real democracy @ElinSuleymanov

Image: Coat of arms of Azerbaijan

Elin Suleymanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United States; in re: The significance of the upcoming federal parliamentary elections: a demonstration of the transformation of a badly-abused Soviet client state into a democratic nation. Much dynamism in Azerbaijan. Snap election; things changing rapidly; building up success making this a successful country. Young Western-educated candidates; hot debates for the 125 seats with 1,300-plus candidates. International an local observers. Strong participation from both the cities and the villages. Tural Karimli has applications from Russia, Israel, elsewhere, to open start-ups, especially tech. “We need to change the black gold [i.e., oil and gas] into human gold.” —Pres. Ilham Aliyev. Baku has become a gem of a city regionally; is the capital the Caspian region as a whole. Credit and financing programs. The Central Election Commission

from https://audioboom.com/posts/7497290